Chicago, IL

Mexican Independence Day celebrations clog downtown streets, expressways

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IKW3_0hzatiYu00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — People celebrating Mexican Independence Day , for a second consecutive night, brought traffic to a standstill in the city.

They clogged downtown streets and expressways late Friday night and into Saturday morning, and at one point they prompted the Eisenhower to shut down.

Drivers flew Mexican flags from their cars, honked horns, revved engines, shouted, cheered, blasted music and created gridlock.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said: Enough, already.

“The department has a year to prepare for the nonsense that happened last year under the name of Mexican Independence pride,” Catanzara said. “That’s one thing. Having a parade, showing your pride is great. Shutting down the streets, shooting fireworks, chaos, climbing on top of buses, that is not celebration. That is borderline anarchy, but it’s allowed.”

Around midnight, Lake Shore Drive was blocked by cars at Randolph Street.

Video shot from a high rise showed a car doing donuts.

Chicago police weren’t able to do much about the congested streets, aside from blocking roadways. But those participating in the celebrations were essentially doing just that.

Mexican Independence Day celebrations like the ones in downtown Chicago Friday night have gone on for some years. It’s only grown.

