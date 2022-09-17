[BREAKING] Two planes collide mid-air, 3 confirmed dead

File photo. Photo Credit: MattGush (iStock).

Officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that three people are dead, after two small planes collided in mid-air near Niwot on Saturday.

The sheriff's office began receiving reports of the crash at approximately 8:54 AM, on Saturday morning. Deputies and other rescue units from Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue and Boulder Rural Rescue responded to the scene near the 10,000 block of Niwot Road.

The first downed aircraft was located on the southside of Niwot Road. Crews discovered two deceased individuals inside of the plane. There were no other passengers onboard.

The second plane was found on the northside of the 9,700 block of Niwot Road. The aircrafts pilot was the only person onboard, and was found dead upon first responders' arrival to the scene.

The victims of this crash have not yet been identified, and an investigation is underway.

"Any witnesses please call the Detective Galloway and leave a voicemail at 303-441-4763 or send an e-mail to lgalloway@bouldercounty.org," the sheriff's office said.