ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niwot, CO

[BREAKING] Two planes collide mid-air, 3 confirmed dead

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MxnXf_0hzatgnS00
File photo. Photo Credit: MattGush (iStock).

Officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that three people are dead, after two small planes collided in mid-air near Niwot on Saturday.

The sheriff's office began receiving reports of the crash at approximately 8:54 AM, on Saturday morning. Deputies and other rescue units from Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue and Boulder Rural Rescue responded to the scene near the 10,000 block of Niwot Road.

The first downed aircraft was located on the southside of Niwot Road. Crews discovered two deceased individuals inside of the plane. There were no other passengers onboard.

The second plane was found on the northside of the 9,700 block of Niwot Road. The aircrafts pilot was the only person onboard, and was found dead upon first responders' arrival to the scene.

The victims of this crash have not yet been identified, and an investigation is underway.

"Any witnesses please call the Detective Galloway and leave a voicemail at 303-441-4763 or send an e-mail to lgalloway@bouldercounty.org," the sheriff's office said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Boulder County, CO
Accidents
City
Niwot, CO
City
Boulder, CO
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State Patrol#Traffic Accident#Boulder Rural Rescue
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy