ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama football score vs. ULM: Live updates

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VnDx5_0hzatfuj00

Alabama football looks to score a victory against Louisiana Monroe on Saturday in its third game of the 2022 schedule.

The Crimson Tide is fresh off a win over Texas, but it wasn't a convincing one. Nick Saban and company escaped Austin with a one-point victory, thanks largely to quarterback Bryce Young and kicker Will Reichard. Alabama often couldn't get out of its own way, encountering 15 penalties. That's the most for a Saban team in one game since he arrived in Tuscaloosa.

"It's not just about playing hard," Saban said Monday. "I think our guys played hard in the game. They persevered in the game in tough circumstances, they overcame adversity, they showed great resiliency. But it's also about playing smart, having good discipline to execute, focus on what's in front of you and do your job. Not only do your job, but do it fundamentally with the correct technique."

ULM (1-1) provides the next opportunity for Alabama (2-0) to correct mistakes and technique as the Crimson Tide looks to add another win to its schedule.

THE OTHER SIDE:The view from the other side of worst loss in Nick Saban era of Alabama football

ALABAMA FOOTBALL:Here’s the dominant play the Alabama football offense needs to build on

BRYCE YOUNG:Sushi, trash cans and a dollar bill: How Bryce Young's QB training began at age 5

What time, channel is Alabama football game on?

  • Time: 3 p.m. CT
  • Channel: SEC Network

Alabama football score vs. ULM Warhawks: Live updates

Comments / 0

Related
1130 AM: The Tiger

How Much Money Did Alabama Pay To Beat Up UL-Monroe

The football program at University of Louisiana Monroe would not be considered a "powerhouse". They certainly aren't a strong program nationally, and to be honest, they're probably not even one of the top 5 programs in the state. So why would a program like that choose to head to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with the Crimson Tide when they're ranked #2 in the nation?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Kait 8

Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega

A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
TALLADEGA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
wbrc.com

Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

76-year-old killed in Birmingham crash

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Shirley M. Blackmon was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. Blackmon was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
Grist

The tragedy of North Birmingham

This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling

Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulm#American Football#College Football#Sec
wbrc.com

Overturned tractor closes lanes of U.S. 280 WB in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports at wo-vehicle crash on Highway 280 has closed all westbound lanes near 2400 U.S. 280. The crash included a tractor which overturned. Troopers with ALEA are continuing to investigate. We will provide updates...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The West Alabama Watchman

Papa’s Casket Sales opens in Demopolis

Freddie and Frances Charleston cut the ribbon to their new, unique business Friday, as supporters and well-wishers looked on. The couple has opened Papa’s Casket Sales at 1804 U.S. Hwy. 80 E., and will offer custom-made caskets at affordable prices. Frances Charleston said they can provide all kinds of...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
alabamanews.net

Body of Missing Demopolis Man Found in Tombigee River

The body of a man found floating in part of the Tombigbee River in Demopolis last week — has now been identified. Police Chief Rex Flowers says the Department of Forensic Science has confirmed the body to be that of 48 year old Thomas Taylor of Demopolis. Taylor was...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to murder on 4th Avenue West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Calera man was arrested Thursday in connection to a murder that occurred in August. According to Birmingham Police, Courtney Craig was shot and killed on Aug. 12 in the 900 block of 4th Avenue West. On Sept. 1, detectives obtained a warrant for capital murder for 21-year-old Xavier Lee Lumpkin […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy