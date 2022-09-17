Terry Bowden and Nick Saban reunite, ULM football score vs. No. 1 Alabama: Live updates

Coaches Terry Bowden and Nick Saban go head to head in Bowden's first trip to Tuscaloosa despite playing Alabama five times while he was at Auburn.

Now as the coach of Louisiana-Monroe football (1-1), Bowden is digging into this SEC experiences to try and score a win in Tuscaloosa while facing No. 1 Alabama (2-0) on Saturday (3 p.m., SEC Network).

Back in 2007, Louisiana-Monroe pulled off the 21-14 upset against Alabama in Saban's first season with the Crimson Tide. Later, Alabama came back and shut out ULM 34-0 in 2015.

Both programs have faced Texas this season with polar outcomes. The Crimson Tide walked out of Austin victorious after a 20-19 game. The Warhawks suffered a 52-10 loss in Austin.

Chandler Rogers gets his third consecutive start for the Warhawks. So far this season he has thrown 34-for-44 for 361 yards, two TDs and an interception. He also ran 20 times for 93 yards and a TD.

For the Crimson Tide, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young gets the call against the Warhawks. In his third start for Alabama this season he has thrown 45-for-68 for 408 yards and six TDs with no interceptions. Young has run the ball 12 times for 160 yards and one touchdown.

BOWDEN AND BAMATerry Bowden on his dad, Nick Saban and his winning record vs Alabama's football coach