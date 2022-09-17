ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Terry Bowden and Nick Saban reunite, ULM football score vs. No. 1 Alabama: Live updates

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FcZ73_0hzatZZF00

Coaches Terry Bowden and Nick Saban go head to head in Bowden's first trip to Tuscaloosa despite playing Alabama five times while he was at Auburn.

Now as the coach of Louisiana-Monroe football (1-1), Bowden is digging into this SEC experiences to try and score a win in Tuscaloosa while facing No. 1 Alabama (2-0) on Saturday (3 p.m., SEC Network).

Back in 2007, Louisiana-Monroe pulled off the 21-14 upset against Alabama in Saban's first season with the Crimson Tide. Later, Alabama came back and shut out ULM 34-0 in 2015.

Both programs have faced Texas this season with polar outcomes. The Crimson Tide walked out of Austin victorious after a 20-19 game. The Warhawks suffered a 52-10 loss in Austin.

Chandler Rogers gets his third consecutive start for the Warhawks. So far this season he has thrown 34-for-44 for 361 yards, two TDs and an interception. He also ran 20 times for 93 yards and a TD.

For the Crimson Tide, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young gets the call against the Warhawks. In his third start for Alabama this season he has thrown 45-for-68 for 408 yards and six TDs with no interceptions. Young has run the ball 12 times for 160 yards and one touchdown.

BOWDEN AND BAMATerry Bowden on his dad, Nick Saban and his winning record vs Alabama's football coach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1130 AM: The Tiger

How Much Money Did Alabama Pay To Beat Up UL-Monroe

The football program at University of Louisiana Monroe would not be considered a "powerhouse". They certainly aren't a strong program nationally, and to be honest, they're probably not even one of the top 5 programs in the state. So why would a program like that choose to head to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with the Crimson Tide when they're ranked #2 in the nation?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Dear, Bryan: Each member of Louisiana Tech football’s team comforts Clemson’s Bryan Bresee following passing of 15-year old sister, Ella, to brain cancer

“This is bigger than football. This is family. It’s a sad situation to go through, ” says Louisiana Tech defensive back BeeJay Williamson. Romans 12:10 says love one another with brotherly affection. Each member of Louisiana Tech’s football team opened their hearts, letting in two people they’ve never met before. “Couldn’t imagine as a father […]
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Louisiana-Monroe football player Stacey Wilkins arrested for domestic battery

Lousiana-Monroe offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins was arrested on a domestic battery charge, according to reports. Wilkins admitted to striking his partner in the face according to the police report. Wilkins stated he did strike his partner in the face area. He was moved to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking and...
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Sports
State
Texas State
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Monroe, LA
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
KNOE TV8

West Monroe students show love to opposing team in a blowout victory

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Drew Stanfield with Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center is in the studio today for Louisiana Living. Drew shares information about the facility and why it is important to receive therapy after a stroke. If you would like to hear more about this interview, be sure to watch the video […]
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Terry Bowden
Person
Bryce Young
lincolnparishjournal.com

Mayor addresses liquor petition and city’s stance

The citizens of the city of Ruston have an opportunity to sign a petition that would lead to a March vote on expanded sales of liquor in local grocery stores. The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee working closely with Walmart and Brookshires Grocery Company is currently seeking signatures from registered voters within the city of Ruston. The petition began Sept. 15 and has 60 days to obtain the Louisiana state law required-minimum of 25% of the registered voters (2,454 signatures) in order to get the proposition on a ballot.
RUSTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen

Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 17, 2022, that shortly after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop F began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. Hunter Z. Graham, 18, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was killed.
WINNSBORO, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulm#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Louisiana Monroe#Sec#Warhawks
KNOE TV8

Petition filed in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell wine/liquor

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A petition is circulating in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell more types of alcoholic drinks. “This is being done by Brookshire’s, Super One, and Walmart,” Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker explained. “The City of Ruston was not involved in getting them here.”
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Franklin Parish crash claims the life of Winnsboro teen

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened on September 17, 2022, shortly before 1 a.m. It happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish. Troopers with LSP said 18-year-old Hunter Graham of Winnsboro died as a result...
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
WEST MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
KEDM

One dead in Richwood shooting

On September 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 207 Thelma Dr., in Richwood, in reference to a shooting. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. When patrol deputies arrived on scene they found the male victim deceased as a...
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A retired Monroe resident suspects more than 130 envelopes delivered to his house marked by the Louisiana Workforce Commission could be a sign of fraud. Monroe resident James Murphy bought his home in July 2021 after the original builder passed away. Murphy said before he bought the house, no one had ever lived at that address.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of a man killed at a Farmerville chicken plant in April is speaking out. “He’s so dear to us, and he just means so much to us, and we are hoping that the person who took his life is brought to justice,” explained Elizabeth Calhoun, the sister of Ketrick Lavon Calhoun.
FARMERVILLE, LA
The News-Star

The News-Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy