East Rutherford, NJ

MrBeast’s chocolate, cookies now at Walmart locations

By Jason O. Boyd
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Now you can enjoy a nearly complete meal with MrBeast.

On Sept. 4, Greenville’s MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, launched his first brick-and-motar store for his MrBeast Burger at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, N.J. Now, he’s expanding his dessert business with his Feastables chocolate and Walmart-exclusive cookies. He posted on Twitter Friday that both are now in every Walmart in America.

“Our Feastables chocolate and Walmart exclusive cookies are now available in every Walmart across America!! GO TRY THEM AND TELL ME WHAT YOU THINK!”

His post already had over 75,000 likes and over 2,800 shares as of 1 p.m. Saturday, just under 24 hours after making the Twitter post.

You don’t have to drive to New Jersey to get a burger. You can order one from his website and it’ll be delivered to you.

He’s definitely on a (continued) roll of success. In addition to his latest business ventures, he was recently named at the top of Forbes’ 2022 Top Creators list. He’s recognized by the magazine and website as the world’s wealthiest and top-notch creator.

