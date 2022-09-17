Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan’s First Year-Round Horror Museum Opening Soon
Monroe, Michigan is about to get its freak on 365 days a year with a new horror museum that is expected to open soon. Local filmmaker, Nate Thompson has been working really hard behind the scenes on what he calls a "truly terrifying museum" that is coming soon to downtown Monroe.
Eight Awesome Costume Shops in Michigan to Visit Before Halloween
Now is the time to find a great costume for Halloween this year in Michigan. There is just something about having a great and high-quality Halloween costume that makes a person feel good. Walking into that Halloween party and turning heads with your costume is great. So that begs the question, how do you step up your costume game?
96 Years Ago: The 8-Hour Workday Comes to Michigan
Eight hours a day, five days a week, wash, rinse, repeat. The 40-hour work week might not be standard for everyone these days, but it is the definition of a standard work week. That concept was introduced by a famous Michigander 96 years ago on September 25, 1926. Who Do...
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do Other States Have The Michigan Left?
The "Michigan Left" was invented in the 1960s according to MDOT. 8 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue around Detroit was bottle-necking horribly. They decided to alleviate the issue with what we now know as the "Michigan Left." It worked. Now, all around Metro Detroit the Michigan Left is an expected...
Four Kidnapped Siblings From Michigan Found in Cab of Semi in Florida
Four children from Michigan who had been kidnapped by their non-custodial father were discovered in the cab of his semi-truck in Riviera Beach, Florida. The children, ranging from three to 10 years old were allegedly abducted from Saginaw County by their father, Joses Braxton in April of this year. Braxton is a long-haul truck driver and was wanted for felony parental kidnapping.
No-Charge Narcan Vending Machine Installed at Saginaw Co. Health Department
A no-charge Naloxone vending machine was recently installed at the Saginaw County Health Department on Michigan Avenue. This truly is a game changer and could save so many lives. Once you realize how many overdose deaths occur every year in the state of Michigan, you'll understand the importance of this.
Did Blake Shelton Just Diss Michigan on “The Voice”?
Michigan native Sadie Bass has sailed through the Blind Auditions on the latest season of NBC's "The Voice", but not without a little drama surrounding something one of the coaches said about her home state. Sadie Bass' performance. Sadie performed her version of Keith Urban's 2006 hit "Stupid Boy" during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan
While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. So, I decided to hunt for my own, and it turns out, it's actually pretty easy to find them. It all started in a souvenir...
5 Michigan Guys You’ll See Every Fall
We covered the 5 women you'll encounter every time fall begins in Michigan. See that here. Fall hits different (and not necessarily in a good way) for guys. See which of these men best describe your guy friends. #1 Rifle Rick. There's at least one in every family. The guy...
New Burton Restaurant Opening – NYC Street Food
NYC Street Food is opening on Bristol Road in Burton. When I think of New York City street food, the first two things that come to mind are pizza and hot dogs. I cannot confirm that NYC Street Food will be serving those two items, but it seems like a very logical guess.
Is It Legal To Smoke In A Car With A Child In Michigan?
Smoking cigarettes in vehicles with kids present, are you for it or against it?. My parents smoked cigarettes with me and my siblings in the car - maybe you did too, or still do. If you do smoke with your kids in the car, chances are you are getting the evil eye from fellow drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Flint Area Food Trucks You Need In Your Life
Food trucks are one of the best developments in the last 15 years. For the owner, you're not dealing with real estate restrictions and all of the other red tape that comes with brick & mortar locations. For customers -- delicious food that will come to your events or show up around the corner from work like an oasis in the Mojave Desert! Try these food trucks around Genesee County -- not only will you support local businesses, but you'll get some of the best flavors NOT served at a sit-down place.
Detroit Tigers Rookie Javier Baez Providing Free Food to Hurricane Fiona Victims
Javier Baez is giving back to the people of his home country, providing free food to anyone in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Fiona. Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, knocking out power to the entire island and leaving most of its residents without water. Puerto Rico's governor says that it may take several days for crews to restore power to the island.
Is Sleeping in Your Car Legal in Michigan?
What do you do if you're on a trip and really need a nap to continue driving?. Seems like an odd question, but is it illegal to sleep in your own car in Michigan? Well, the short answer is for the most part no. However, there are certain situations where sleeping in your car can get you into some trouble.
50-Year-Old Cold Case Solved – Lawyer Arrested for Bay City Native’s Murder
The murder of a 19-year-old woman originally from Bay City appears to have been solved thanks to DNA evidence linking a lawyer from Nevada to the crime scene. Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment on January 7, 1972. The 19-year-old woman had moved from Bay City to Hawaii just a few months prior to her death. Law & Crime reports that rumors began to circulate that the woman had taken her own life but police reports indicated that stab wounds were consistent with murder.
Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places
Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan
An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0