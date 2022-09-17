ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

STCC hosts new art exhibition reception on Saturday

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PuasR_0hzasfsW00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amy H. Carberry Fine Arts Gallery presents a new exhibition at Springfield Technical Community College through September 30.

Springfield native receives Outstanding Volunteer award for work with DonorsChoose

“Abstracted”, the new exhibition by Canadian-born artist L.G. Talbot, will be having a reception on Saturday from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m.

Talbot’s paintings from 2021 and 2022 represent a shift in practice due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before 2020, Talbot would sketch artwork with charcoal, then erased and drew directly on the same canvas with thick, black oil bars.

Now in 2022, Talbot works exclusively with palette knives to establish color fields more quickly and it builds up layers of paint in more muted, earth tones. Physical engagement with materials along with an elegant economy in composition has become Talbot’s signature aspect for her larger-than-life-sized oil paintings.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxAlg_0hzasfsW00
    Photo courtesy of Sondra Peron
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvFki_0hzasfsW00
    Photo courtesy of Sondra Peron

Originally trained as a ceramicist, Talbot has a master’s degree from Lesley College in Boston and a B.F.A. from the University of Tennessee. She attended the Penland School of Craft, studying under Robert Turner, and the Appalachian Center for Craft at Tennessee Tech University.

Her work has been featured in multiple solo exhibitions, including the Five Points Gallery in Torrington, Connecticut, and at Hampden Gallery at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, as well as group exhibitions throughout New England.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Springfield, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Exhibitions#Art Gallery#Fine Art#New England#Ne Springfield#Stcc#Canadian#Lesley College#Tennessee Tech University#Hampden Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy