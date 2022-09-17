Community Baby Shower Offering Free Help To Pregnant Women In Tulsa

A community baby shower is happening Saturday in Tulsa.

The event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School.

The goal of this event is to offer free help to pregnant women in need.

One of the founders of the event said that families coming out to this community baby shower will not only get to enjoy free food and prizes, but they'll also have access to valuable information and resources.

Over 500 people have attended the community baby shower in the past.

Marnie Jackson with the Tulsa Health Department said the event was created to educate families about keeping babies safe while they sleep.

Health and Community Resources are available to help women while they are pregnant until their child turns two.

The community baby shower is open to the public.