How Much Money Did Alabama Pay To Beat Up UL-Monroe
The football program at University of Louisiana Monroe would not be considered a "powerhouse". They certainly aren't a strong program nationally, and to be honest, they're probably not even one of the top 5 programs in the state. So why would a program like that choose to head to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with the Crimson Tide when they're ranked #2 in the nation?
Highly-Touted DL Jordan Renaud Commits to Alabama
Renaud is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class out of Tyler Legacy High School in Texas.
The tragedy of North Birmingham
This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
Huffman High School students construct tiny home for family in need
A group of Huffman High School students are learning how to become future architects and construction workers and are giving back to the community.
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in 1963 Birmingham church bombing and nurse reunite after 6 decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
The West Alabama Watchman
Papa’s Casket Sales opens in Demopolis
Freddie and Frances Charleston cut the ribbon to their new, unique business Friday, as supporters and well-wishers looked on. The couple has opened Papa’s Casket Sales at 1804 U.S. Hwy. 80 E., and will offer custom-made caskets at affordable prices. Frances Charleston said they can provide all kinds of...
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
76-year-old killed in Birmingham crash
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Shirley M. Blackmon was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. Blackmon was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
Person dies after being pinned in machine at Birmingham plant
Capt. Orlando Reynolds said the victim had been freed by the time medics arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Manhunt underway in Jasper for 2 suspects potentially armed
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m., one suspect is in custody. Officers are still searching for another one. The Jasper Police Department is involved in a manhunt for two suspects who are potentially armed. According to JPD, the suspects are potentially armed in the area of Eagle’s Circle subdivision. Officers are asking […]
Birmingham Fire & Rescue responding to fire on Richard Arrington Jr, Blvd S
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a fire at Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd S and 21st Ave S. The building is an old gas station that is currently unused. There are no injuries reported and BFRs is investigating the cause of the fire. Subscribe...
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
One of the founding members of the country band Alabama was arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County, Ala. on Monday.
Overturned tractor closes lanes of U.S. 280 WB in Shelby Co.
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports at wo-vehicle crash on Highway 280 has closed all westbound lanes near 2400 U.S. 280. The crash included a tractor which overturned. Troopers with ALEA are continuing to investigate. We will provide updates...
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
Man killed in Bessemer crash identified
A 38-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash late Thursday night.
Body of Missing Demopolis Man Found in Tombigee River
The body of a man found floating in part of the Tombigbee River in Demopolis last week — has now been identified. Police Chief Rex Flowers says the Department of Forensic Science has confirmed the body to be that of 48 year old Thomas Taylor of Demopolis. Taylor was...
Arrest made in connection to murder on 4th Avenue West
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Calera man was arrested Thursday in connection to a murder that occurred in August. According to Birmingham Police, Courtney Craig was shot and killed on Aug. 12 in the 900 block of 4th Avenue West. On Sept. 1, detectives obtained a warrant for capital murder for 21-year-old Xavier Lee Lumpkin […]
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 55-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident at a Birmingham business September 14. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. Authorities say he was killed while trying to fix a jammed paper machine at Joe Piper, Inc....
