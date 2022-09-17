ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

1130 AM: The Tiger

How Much Money Did Alabama Pay To Beat Up UL-Monroe

The football program at University of Louisiana Monroe would not be considered a "powerhouse". They certainly aren't a strong program nationally, and to be honest, they're probably not even one of the top 5 programs in the state. So why would a program like that choose to head to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with the Crimson Tide when they're ranked #2 in the nation?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Grist

The tragedy of North Birmingham

This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The West Alabama Watchman

Papa’s Casket Sales opens in Demopolis

Freddie and Frances Charleston cut the ribbon to their new, unique business Friday, as supporters and well-wishers looked on. The couple has opened Papa’s Casket Sales at 1804 U.S. Hwy. 80 E., and will offer custom-made caskets at affordable prices. Frances Charleston said they can provide all kinds of...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega

A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
TALLADEGA, AL
AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

76-year-old killed in Birmingham crash

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Shirley M. Blackmon was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. Blackmon was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Manhunt underway in Jasper for 2 suspects potentially armed

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m., one suspect is in custody. Officers are still searching for another one. The Jasper Police Department is involved in a manhunt for two suspects who are potentially armed. According to JPD, the suspects are potentially armed in the area of Eagle’s Circle subdivision. Officers are asking […]
JASPER, AL
wbrc.com

Overturned tractor closes lanes of U.S. 280 WB in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports at wo-vehicle crash on Highway 280 has closed all westbound lanes near 2400 U.S. 280. The crash included a tractor which overturned. Troopers with ALEA are continuing to investigate. We will provide updates...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Body of Missing Demopolis Man Found in Tombigee River

The body of a man found floating in part of the Tombigbee River in Demopolis last week — has now been identified. Police Chief Rex Flowers says the Department of Forensic Science has confirmed the body to be that of 48 year old Thomas Taylor of Demopolis. Taylor was...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to murder on 4th Avenue West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Calera man was arrested Thursday in connection to a murder that occurred in August. According to Birmingham Police, Courtney Craig was shot and killed on Aug. 12 in the 900 block of 4th Avenue West. On Sept. 1, detectives obtained a warrant for capital murder for 21-year-old Xavier Lee Lumpkin […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

