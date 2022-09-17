ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

numberfire.com

Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Stone Garrett starting for Arizona on Monday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garrett is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our models project Garrett for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.6...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Barnes will catch for right-hander Dustin May on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Will Smith returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 11.2 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson batting sixth for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Cody Bellinger returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes batting fourth for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Reyes will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Jared Young moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Giants rest J.D. Davis on Wednesday night

San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Davis will watch from the bench after LaMonte Wade Jr. was named San Francisco's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 171 batted balls this season, Davis has accounted for a 16.4% barrel rate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Gomes will catch for right-hander Marcus Stroman on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Alfonso Rivas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.4 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Arizona's Ketel Marte receives Wednesday off

Arizona Diamondbacks utility-man Ketel Marte is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marte will sit on the bench after Daulton Varsho was picked as Arizona's starting designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 376 batted balls this season, Marte has recorded a 6.4% barrel rate and a...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Wil Myers taking over first base for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Myers will man first base after Brandon Drury was rested at home versus Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas. numberFire's models project Myers to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Michael Hermosillo sitting for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Hermosillo will move to the bench on Wednesday with Christopher Morel starting in center field. He will bat ninth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Morel for 8.9...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Aaron Hicks absent Tuesday for Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harrison Bader (foot) will make his Yankees debut on Tuesday after being activated from the 60-day injured list, joining Aaron Judge and Oswaldo Cabrera in the outfield. That leaves Hicks as the odd man out for Tuesday's contest.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Corbin Carroll hitting second in Arizona's Wednesday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll will man left field after Stone Garrett was benched versus Dodgers' right-hander Dustin May. numberFire's models project Carroll to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Nick Senzel sitting for Reds on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Senzel will move to the bench on Wednesday with Alejo Lopez starting at second base. Lopez will bat eighth versus right-hander Connor Seabold and Boston. numberFire's models project Lopez for 9.7...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Wednesday night

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Knizner will operate at catcher after Yadier Molina was rested in San Diego versus lefty Blake Snell. numberFire's models project Knizner to score 6.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Daulton Varsho leading off for Diamondbacks on Wednesday night

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Varsho will handle designated hitting duties after Ketel Marte was rested in Los Angeles. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Dustin May, our models project Varsho to score 11.5 FanDuel points at the salary...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Stone Garrett sent to Diamondbacks' bench on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garrett will take a break after Corbin Carroll was named Arizona's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 40 batted balls this season, Garrett has accounted for a 10% barrel rate and a...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Cubs' Christopher Morel batting ninth on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Morel will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Michael Hermosillo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Morel for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nelson Velazquez sitting for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Velazquez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Patrick Wisdom starting in right field. Wisdom will bat sixth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and Miami. numberFire's models project Wisdom for 11.2 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

San Francisco's LaMonte Wade Jr. leading off on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants utility-man LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Wade Jr. will man first base after J.D. Davis was rested at Coors Field versus right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's model project Wade Jr. to score 14.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Matt Thaiss hitting sixth for Angels on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Angels first baseman / catcher Matt Thaiss is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Thaiss will start behind the plate after Max Stassi was rested in Texas. In a matchup against right-hander Dane Dunning, our models project Thaiss to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLB

