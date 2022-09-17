New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harrison Bader (foot) will make his Yankees debut on Tuesday after being activated from the 60-day injured list, joining Aaron Judge and Oswaldo Cabrera in the outfield. That leaves Hicks as the odd man out for Tuesday's contest.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO