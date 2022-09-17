Read full article on original website
Donald Trump could be barred from doing business in New York for five years under attorney general fraud lawsuit
Donald Trump could be barred from doing business in the city and the state of New York under a new lawsuit filed by top prosecutors, accusing him and his adult children of fraud.In what would be one of the most devastating blows incurred yet to the former president and his businesses empire during its long and twisting history, New York attorney general Letitia James said it was clear Mr Trump and his children had knowingly engaged in fraudulent activity to mislead people about the value of his business holdings over many years.It would also represent a personal blow to...
Trump claims FBI took his last will and testament in Mar-a-Lago search
Former president Donald Trump claimed the FBI agents who executed a court-authorised search of his Palm Beach, Florida home took his last will and testament in addition to the 100 classified documents found in his office and a nearby storage room.“They took a lot. I think they took my will. I found out yesterday,” said the twice-impeached ex-president during an appearance on Fox News’ host Sean Hannity’s eponymous nightly programme. Mr Trump told Hannity his attorneys and the National Archives and Records Administration were “having very nice discussions, no problems,” when “all of a sudden we got hit very hard by the FBI” on 8 August.When the twice-impeached ex-president suggested that FBI agents had taken his will, Hannity responded: “Am I in it?”Mr Trump did not say. But he added that publication of his will “could cause a lot of problems”. Read More Trump complains raid was among ‘most egregious assaults on democracy’
