Oregon State faces No. 7 USC, seeks 1st 4-0 start since 2012
Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 7 Southern California (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) at Oregon State (3-0), Saturday. The Beavers have a chance to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2012. Oregon State beat USC last season 45-27 for its first win in the Coliseum in more than 60 years. There are currently four Pac-12 teams in the latest AP poll, but a win over the Trojans could very well elevate the Beavers into the rankings. Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan was nominated for Pac-12 offensive player of the week honors after throwing for 276 yards and four scores in a 68-28 win over Montana State. In no time, coach Lincoln Riley has rebuilt the Trojans into a power. They are one win away from matching the total from a year ago (4-8), which were the fewest victories by USC since 1991. MATCHUP OF THE WEEK
Week 3 preview: SEC has four ranked teams squaring off
Georgia and Alabama have held down the top two spots in the AP Top 25 the past three weeks and are a good bet to stay there after this weekend’s games. The rest of the Southeastern Conference — at least the top half — is proving to be pretty good, too, but that could change with four of its eight ranked teams playing each other. On Saturday, No. 10 Arkansas will play at No. 23 Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, and No. 11 Tennessee is at No. 20 Florida. The Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) have made a steady rise since opening at No. 19 in the preseason poll, though are last in the SEC in pass defense, allowing 353 yards per game.
Catcher Stephen Vogt retiring after 10 big league seasons
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Veteran Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt will retire after 10 major league seasons and a long, patient road to break into the big leagues at age 27. Not to mention a nearly 15-month wait to finally get his first hit. Vogt endured an 0-for-32 hitless streak to start his career that began in Tampa Bay and ended in San Francisco’s East Bay. “It was like a year-and-a-half wait in between my first at-bat and when I got the first hit,” said Vogt, who shared his future plans with The Associated Press. “I couldn’t believe it had happened. It had been 32 at-bats and I was in my 33rd at-bat, got a pitch to hit and fortunately I got my first hit.”
No. 2 Alabama opens SEC play against heavy underdog Vandy
Nick Saban wants more of the same from Alabama players in at least one regard. The second-ranked Crimson Tide’s coach is hoping they’ll ignore the oddsmakers ahead of Saturday night’s game with Vanderbilt, which they seemed to do fairly well in an obvious mismatch with Louisiana-Monroe. “I was really pleased with the energy that our players played with in the last game,” Saban said. “They could have come out and just said, ‘Look at who we’re playing’ and not played to the standard that we’re trying to create, which we tried to emphasize.” It might be easy for the Tide (3-0) to overlook the nearly six-touchdown underdog Commodores (3-1), who have dropped the past 22 meetings and 21 consecutive Southeastern Conference games. It’s the SEC opener for both teams.
No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest tops ACC's Week 4 slate
Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 4: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest. The preseason favorite Tigers (3-0, 1-0 ACC) are starting a two-week stretch that could allow them to take complete control of the league’s Atlantic Division race. First comes a trip to face the reigning division champion Demon Deacons (3-0, 0-0). Clemson had won six straight league titles before Wake Forest reached last year’s ACC championship game. A win Saturday followed by a victory next week at home against No. 12 North Carolina State would give the Tigers wins against their two top division challengers.
No. 20 Florida versus No. 11 Tennessee highlights SEC action
Things to watch in Week 4 of the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 20 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) at No. 11 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0). This was often the battle for SEC East supremacy before No. 1 Georgia’s recent run. Now, both are more likely vying with No. 8 Kentucky for second-best, nothing to scoff at given how dominant the Bulldogs have been. But it’s the first time both were ranked coming into the game since 2017. Florida has won the last five meetings and 16 of 17. The Gators and much-hyped quarterback Anthony Richardson fizzled in their SEC opener, a 26-16 loss to the Wildcats. Richardson had a miserable stat line in that game: 14-of-35 passing for 135 yards with one of his two interceptions returned for a touchdown. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and the Vols are off to a much better start. They’re sporting a Top 5 offense in scoring, passing and total yards. The Gators are 121st in passing offense, averaging just 141 yards per game. Tennessee is a 10-1/2-point favorite, according to SportsDuel Fanbook. BEST MATCHUP
