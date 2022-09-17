Things to watch in Week 4 of the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 20 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) at No. 11 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0). This was often the battle for SEC East supremacy before No. 1 Georgia’s recent run. Now, both are more likely vying with No. 8 Kentucky for second-best, nothing to scoff at given how dominant the Bulldogs have been. But it’s the first time both were ranked coming into the game since 2017. Florida has won the last five meetings and 16 of 17. The Gators and much-hyped quarterback Anthony Richardson fizzled in their SEC opener, a 26-16 loss to the Wildcats. Richardson had a miserable stat line in that game: 14-of-35 passing for 135 yards with one of his two interceptions returned for a touchdown. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and the Vols are off to a much better start. They’re sporting a Top 5 offense in scoring, passing and total yards. The Gators are 121st in passing offense, averaging just 141 yards per game. Tennessee is a 10-1/2-point favorite, according to SportsDuel Fanbook. BEST MATCHUP

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO