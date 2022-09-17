ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario in left field Wednesday for Braves

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. The lefty-hitting Rosario was held out of the lineup versus a southpaw on Tuesday, but he will be back in left field a day later as the No. 7 hitter in the order. Robbie Grossman will be in right field for Atlanta.
MLB
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson batting sixth for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Cody Bellinger returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Barnes will catch for right-hander Dustin May on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Will Smith returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 11.2 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier will man second base after Dylan Moore was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Frazier to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson wearing sleeve on throwing arm at Ravens practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen wearing a padded sleeve on his throwing arm at Wednesday's practice. Jackson did not throw a pass to receivers during the portion of practice open to the media, which lasted around 30 minutes. There hasn't been any report of an injury and Jackson certainly looked fine in Week 2 while completing 21-of-29 passes for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jackson and/or the Ravens will likely address the matter following Wednesday's practice, so this will be worth keeping an eye on. Baltimore will face the New England Patriots in Week 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2

The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Connor Joe joining Colorado bench Tuesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. Yonathan Daza will move to left field in place of Joe while Randal Grichuk starts in center field and bats sixth. Daza has a $3,100 salary on Tuesday...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infielder#The Toronto Blue Jays#Rbi
numberfire.com

Wil Myers taking over first base for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Myers will man first base after Brandon Drury was rested at home versus Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas. numberFire's models project Myers to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Giants rest J.D. Davis on Wednesday night

San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Davis will watch from the bench after LaMonte Wade Jr. was named San Francisco's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 171 batted balls this season, Davis has accounted for a 16.4% barrel rate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Gomes will catch for right-hander Marcus Stroman on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Alfonso Rivas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.4 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson batting third for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson will operate left field after Austin Slater was shifted to center and Lewis Brinson was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus Rockies' right-hander German Marquez, our models project Pederson to score 18.8...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Nick Senzel sitting for Reds on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Senzel will move to the bench on Wednesday with Alejo Lopez starting at second base. Lopez will bat eighth versus right-hander Connor Seabold and Boston. numberFire's models project Lopez for 9.7...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes batting fourth for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Reyes will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Jared Young moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Wednesday night

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Knizner will operate at catcher after Yadier Molina was rested in San Diego versus lefty Blake Snell. numberFire's models project Knizner to score 6.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Will Brennan batting seventh for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Brennan will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Owen Miller moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 6.2 FanDuel...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh behind the plate for Mariners on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is batting sixth in Wednesday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh will catch in Oakland after Curt Casali was given the night off against Athletics' right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project Raleigh to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Corbin Carroll hitting second in Arizona's Wednesday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll will man left field after Stone Garrett was benched versus Dodgers' right-hander Dustin May. numberFire's models project Carroll to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Matt Thaiss hitting sixth for Angels on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Angels first baseman / catcher Matt Thaiss is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Thaiss will start behind the plate after Max Stassi was rested in Texas. In a matchup against right-hander Dane Dunning, our models project Thaiss to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLB
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Hanser Alberto batting ninth on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto will start at third base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Max Muncy moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alberto for 7.4 FanDuel points on...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy