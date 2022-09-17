Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett starting for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garrett is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our models project Garrett for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.6...
numberfire.com
Chuckie Robinson catching for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Robinson will catch for right-hander Chase Anderson on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Connor Seabold and Boston. Austin Romine returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Robinson for 5.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson batting sixth for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Cody Bellinger returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier will man second base after Dylan Moore was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Frazier to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 3
It was another wild Sunday of NFL action. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads based on everything we know so far. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
NFL・
numberfire.com
Buccaneers sign Cole Beasley to practice squad
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley joins the Buccaneers practice squad amid a plethora of injuries to Tampa's starting wide receivers, and a potential suspension for Mike Evans. It remains to be seen if Beasley will be called up to the roster for Week 3, but if he is, he could immediately see targets with the Buccaneers incredibly shorthanded on offense.
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes batting fourth for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Reyes will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Jared Young moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Gomes will catch for right-hander Marcus Stroman on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Alfonso Rivas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Giants rest J.D. Davis on Wednesday night
San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Davis will watch from the bench after LaMonte Wade Jr. was named San Francisco's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 171 batted balls this season, Davis has accounted for a 16.4% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Aaron Hicks absent Tuesday for Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harrison Bader (foot) will make his Yankees debut on Tuesday after being activated from the 60-day injured list, joining Aaron Judge and Oswaldo Cabrera in the outfield. That leaves Hicks as the odd man out for Tuesday's contest.
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll hitting second in Arizona's Wednesday lineup
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll will man left field after Stone Garrett was benched versus Dodgers' right-hander Dustin May. numberFire's models project Carroll to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
numberfire.com
Daulton Varsho leading off for Diamondbacks on Wednesday night
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Varsho will handle designated hitting duties after Ketel Marte was rested in Los Angeles. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Dustin May, our models project Varsho to score 11.5 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson batting third for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson will operate left field after Austin Slater was shifted to center and Lewis Brinson was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus Rockies' right-hander German Marquez, our models project Pederson to score 18.8...
numberfire.com
Michael Hermosillo sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Hermosillo will move to the bench on Wednesday with Christopher Morel starting in center field. He will bat ninth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Morel for 8.9...
numberfire.com
Wil Myers taking over first base for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Myers will man first base after Brandon Drury was rested at home versus Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas. numberFire's models project Myers to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Giants starting Jason Vosler at third base on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants third baseman Jason Vosler is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Vosler will take over the hot corner after Evan Longoria was rested on the road against Rockies' right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Vosler to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Will Brennan batting seventh for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Brennan will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Owen Miller moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 6.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto batting ninth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto will start at third base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Max Muncy moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alberto for 7.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett sent to Diamondbacks' bench on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garrett will take a break after Corbin Carroll was named Arizona's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 40 batted balls this season, Garrett has accounted for a 10% barrel rate and a...
