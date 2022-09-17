ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 1

Related
news9.com

City Of Claremore Donates Historic Baseball Field To School District

The Claremore Zebras baseball team officially has a new home after the city council voted to donate a legendary field to the school district. The team has played in the stadium in recent years, but the district now has the freedom to make upgrades. The city council voted to donate Murray-Pixley Park at Legendary Legion Field to Claremore Public Schools during a recent meeting. In the past, the complex was home to American Legion baseball.
CLAREMORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
publicradiotulsa.org

‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination

A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Shower#Charity#Community Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KRMG

Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman

TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old woman from Logan County. Authorities are looking for Elaine Jackson. She reportedly was last seen Sunday afternoon near West Canyon Road in Logan County. She reportedly had a black and white dog with a red leash.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after

TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
TULSA, OK
KAKE TV

Early signs of water crisis impact in Kansas community

CANEY, Kan. (KAKE)- At least a dozen residents living in Caney, Kansas that KAKE News spoke with Sunday said that they were concerned that a water emergency issued by the city could have more consequences if gone unchecked. The city issued a "mandatory water conservation" effort Wednesday. "We need feed...
CANEY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy