Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon-owned building in southwest Tulsa finishes construction, sits vacant
TULSA, Okla. — Is it a surprise Amazon project? Will it open at all? Those are some of the questions surrounding a building belonging to online e-commerce giant Amazon.com in southwest Tulsa. The building sits on South 49th West Avenue next to the new Gilcrease Expressway Turnpike. It finished...
news9.com
City Of Claremore Donates Historic Baseball Field To School District
The Claremore Zebras baseball team officially has a new home after the city council voted to donate a legendary field to the school district. The team has played in the stadium in recent years, but the district now has the freedom to make upgrades. The city council voted to donate Murray-Pixley Park at Legendary Legion Field to Claremore Public Schools during a recent meeting. In the past, the complex was home to American Legion baseball.
news9.com
Sand Springs Woman Raises Money For Crash Victim's Families With Special Shirts
A Sand Springs woman is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the victims of the Sand Springs crash. Michelle Wallace says when she heard about the crash in Sand Springs that killed three Charles Page High School students and hurt two, she knew she had to do something to help.
Neighbor helps man who says he is WWII veteran and could no longer care for himself
TULSA, Okla. — A man, who said he is a disabled World War II veteran, is getting some help, thanks to his neighbor. Gerald Thurman Smith is at St. John’s hospital after a fall at his apartment complex in midtown Tulsa. “We were inside at his front door...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Autopsy results for Erica Evans confirm family’s greatest fears regarding her death
TULSA, Okla. — Erica Evans was a mom of three children from Glenpool, who was deeply loved by her family and the community. Her body was found in Bird Creek located in north Tulsa on May 30, 2022. Initially, investigators believed Evans had jumped in the water and hit...
publicradiotulsa.org
‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination
A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dam, lake between Gathering Place and downtown to open next summer, City of Tulsa says
TULSA, Okla. — A major transformation of the Arkansas River through Tulsa is getting closer to becoming a reality. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday work will be complete on a new dam to create a new lake between Gathering Place and downtown Tulsa by next summer. “It will...
news9.com
Tulsa Housing Authority Awarded $50M Grant For 36th St. North Corridor Redevelopment
The Tulsa Housing Authority is getting $50 million to build more housing along 36th Street North. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) and will pay for more than 500 new apartments in Comanche Park. Tulsa is one of five cities selected to receive...
New TV show originally called 'Kansas City' changed names, moved to Tulsa
The Missouri Motion Media Association is pushing for the state to offer film incentives to production companies when they work in the state. A similar initiative is underway in Kansas.
news9.com
Tulsa City Leaders Approve Zoning Changes To Develop Evans-Fintube Site
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa is closer to seeing new development around the BMX Olympic training center. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at City Hall with the new developments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
Family Seeks Justice For Loved One Who Was Murdered Nearly 40 Years Ago
A Tulsa family said they are long overdue for justice and want answers for a murder that's been cold for nearly 40 years. Edna Higgs was murdered on Sept 24, 1985 at the liquor store where she worked. Her family needs answers and believes someone knows something. A book of...
Overnight Stabbing At Tulsa Shopping Center Leaves Man Injured
Police say a man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside of a shopping center in Tulsa. Police say they were called to the Peoria Strip Center near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday. After arriving on scene officers say they found the victim who had been stabbed in the stomach.
Students say they tried to stop attack of transgender student on school bus
TULSA, Okla. — We’re learning about two more students who said they were hurt when they tried stopping eight students from beating up a transgender boy on a Tulsa School Bus. FOX23 first reported the incident last week. Jacob Ferguson said he was involved in a fight on...
Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman
TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old woman from Logan County. Authorities are looking for Elaine Jackson. She reportedly was last seen Sunday afternoon near West Canyon Road in Logan County. She reportedly had a black and white dog with a red leash.
FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after
TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
Man Hospitalized After Being Attacked At Tulsa Park
A man is in the hospital after police say someone attacked him at a Tulsa park. According to Tulsa Police, the man was attacked at Tracy Park near 11th and Peoria. Responding officers said the man suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital around 2 am. on Tuesday.
KAKE TV
Early signs of water crisis impact in Kansas community
CANEY, Kan. (KAKE)- At least a dozen residents living in Caney, Kansas that KAKE News spoke with Sunday said that they were concerned that a water emergency issued by the city could have more consequences if gone unchecked. The city issued a "mandatory water conservation" effort Wednesday. "We need feed...
news9.com
Funeral Services To Be Held For 3 Teens Killed In Sand Springs Crash
Three Charles Page High School students killed in a crash in Sand Springs will be laid to rest this week. The family of Ethan Gibson is holding a viewing for friends on Tuesday at Legacy Chapel at Woodland Memorial Park. His funeral will take place on Wednesday at Broadway Baptist Church.
Comments / 1