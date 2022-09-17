The Claremore Zebras baseball team officially has a new home after the city council voted to donate a legendary field to the school district. The team has played in the stadium in recent years, but the district now has the freedom to make upgrades. The city council voted to donate Murray-Pixley Park at Legendary Legion Field to Claremore Public Schools during a recent meeting. In the past, the complex was home to American Legion baseball.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 13 HOURS AGO