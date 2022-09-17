Read full article on original website
Nodaway County donates ARPA funds to The Ministry Center
On September 13, The Ministry Center received $66,768 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Nodaway County Commissioners. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker presented the check to The Ministry Center Director Merlin Atkins. Standing around the electric pallet jack purchased with $5,000 are, front: Ministry Center volunteer, Alice Keller, Chair of the Board Kim Mitchell; back: Nodaway County Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins, Nodaway County Associate Commissioners Chris Burns and Scott Walk.
Skidmore ends museum committee
After discussion on September 8, the Skidmore City Council dissolved the Skidmore Depot Museum committee. Cheryl Huston, an ex-committee member, stated she and Cindy Kenny and Fran Harbin had wanted to volunteer at the museum to preserve Skidmore history. They had not wanted to be a committee, which the city started.
Pickering gains identifier number, additional ARPA funds
Pickering City Clerk Milt Sovereign announced at the September 7 city council meeting, that Pickering had received the unique entity identifier number and has received additional ARPA funds in the amount of $14,326.78 and $138.05. He gave an accounting of ARPA funds spent to date: $1,850 for the siren repair,...
Maryville continues budget talks
At the September 12 Maryville City Council meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel went over more of the proposed FY 23 budget. The following numbers are some of the highlights from the budget funds presented. Water Sewer Fund. Total expenses, $7,547,635. • $504,336, PeopleService, Inc, contract. • $100,000, Water testing and...
September 13, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
