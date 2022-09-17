ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplesville, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher shares importance of Arkansas game, his feelings on the neutral site and respect for DC Barry Odom

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M will play a neutral site game against Arkansas this week, and he’s torn about the site of the game. “I want to give up the away weekend, but not the home weekend! … It’s unique. There’s not many of them left,” Fisher said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “There’s not a better place to play than Kyle Field and I’m sure Sam would say there’s not a better place to play than Arkansas. … I’m a historian of the game. I like history and tradition, but change is inevitable. … It does make a difference. … I’m torn at times. I like going to Dallas.” —
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KARK

Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Clanton Advertiser

CCA gets third win of the season over Conecuh Springs

Chilton Christian Academy got its third win of the 2022 season squeaking out a 37-34 win over Conecuh Springs Christian School on Sept. 16. The Patriots started out slow, but a strong second quarter kept the game at a one-score contest going into halftime. “It was another tough battle, and...
JEMISON, AL
Kait 8

Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Playoff push begins for county volleyball teams

The following are the volleyball schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Sept. 22-28. Sept. 22: @ Billingsley at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22: @ Central of Clay County at 6 p.m. Sept. 27: @ Bibb County at 6 p.m. Thorsby High School. Sept. 22: @ Isabella...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Disc golf event raises over $2,000 for charity

The Raleigh’s Place Charity Event hosted by the Clanton Disc Golf Club raised over $2,000 for the Raleigh’s Place organization at its disc golf tournament on Sept. 17. Over 45 players came out to the Camp 1:27 course to help benefit the Christian-based nonprofit. “Everyone was super happy,...
CLANTON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Oak Grove Baptist celebrates 100 years

Oak Grove Baptist in Jemison commemorated its centennial year as a church on Sept. 18. In preparation for the celebration, church member Shirley Emfinger researched the history of the congregation through the Union-Banner newspaper, church minutes, as well as two local histories: “The Kindliest Man I Ever Met” by Willie Jean (Falkner) Vann and “The Pump Organ” by Tom Martin. The church minutes archive starts at 1934.
JEMISON, AL
talkbusiness.net

Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died

Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Clanton Advertiser

Thorsby celebrates Homecoming

2022 Thorsby High School Homecoming Court are, from left, eighth grade princess Hannah Avery, sophomore princess Sarah Hadder, Homecoming Queen Coryn Kendrick, junior princess Bryanna Tyson, freshman princess Lexie Deavers and seventh grade princess Sadie Killingsworth. (THORSBY HIGH | CONTRIBUTED)
THORSBY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Gardens of Clanton celebrates Assisted Living Week

The Gardens of Clanton kicked off National Assisted Living Week on Sept. 11 with a theme of “Joyful Moments.”. The Peach, Chilton County and Blackberry queens came to be a part of the celebration. Since Sept. 11 was also National Grandparent’s Day, all the residents’ grandchildren and families came out to celebrate them. A moment of silence in honor of all the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 was also held.
CLANTON, AL
Kait 8

Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday

NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
Travel Maven

This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR

