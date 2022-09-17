ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Sanibel police work around the clock in video voyeurism case: Nearly half the victims identified

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago

Sanibel police continue to work around the clock as they identify victims involved in their video voyeurism investigation.

The latest update, issued Friday, confirms police are nearly halfway through cracking the case.

They've identified 22 victims out of the total 55, according to the latest press release issued by the Sanibel Police Department. They say the people visited July 28.

Prior: Sanibel bathroom cameras: Records show hundreds of videos taken inside two beach restrooms

Walmart video voyeurism: Lee Sheriff says man arrested in Walmart video voyeurism case alleged in Goodwill incident

Dana Alan Caruso, 58, of Hampson, New Hampshire, is charged with eight counts of voyeurism and video voyeurism, five of them involving children younger than 16.

After installing the device on July 13, beach surveillance camera captured a man identified as Caruso outside the restroom watching people enter and exit the restrooms on nine non-consecutive days.

Police reported that they retrieved 277 videos — 190 in the south family restroom and 87 from the north family restroom.

Hidden in the homemade fire alarm boxes, the key fob-size cameras recorded five-minute clips stored on micro SD memory cards that could transfer to electronic devices such as a phone or laptop.

Many of those on video had their private areas exposed to the camera, which was recorded. The descriptions in the arrest report include single men, children, teen boys, women, and mothers with their children.

Some used the facilities, and some changed into or out of swimsuits.

Police at Chicago's O'Hare Airport arrested Caruso on Aug. 19 after a judge issued an arrest warrant.

He was booked into Lee County Jail on Sept. 5 and was released the following day on a $140,000 bond.

Caruso hired private attorney Zachary Cantor, a criminal defense attorney who founded Cantor and Cantor in Fort Myers.

Caruso pleaded not guilty on Sept. 7. He's due back in court on Oct. 10.

Sanibel police continue to ask anyone who used the family restrooms July 28 to contact the office to help with the investigation and determine if they were recorded.

Patrons can call Detective John Eicher at 239-472-3111.

Sanibel will continue to provide weekly updates on the case, pending significant updates, according to the release.

News-Press archives contributed to this report.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran .

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Sanibel police work around the clock in video voyeurism case: Nearly half the victims identified

Boston 25 News WFXT

Man stabbed more than 40 times with scissors in attack at Florida store

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Surveillance video shows the moment when a man grabbed a pair of scissors and began to attack a second man inside a Florida store. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the man seen in the video stabbed the victim more than 40 times in the head, neck and torso. Deputies arrested Edmond Clarke for the attack, which they described as lasting for “several minutes.”
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

NAACP filing complaint against Cape Coral police for high school brawl arrest

The Lee County NAACP is filing a complaint against the Cape Coral Police Department for an arrest made after a brawl at a basketball game hosted at Mariner High School. The NAACP says that David Church, 46, was denied his right to file a complaint as a victim when CCPD arrested him in the wake of a brawl that broke out at a Sept. 7 basketball game between Ida Baker and Dunbar high schools. Church, from Lehigh Acres, faces a battery charge. Investigators say he ran from the stands and punched a coach in the face during the game, igniting the fight.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person shot in Fort Myers on Monday

One person has been shot outside of a store at Palm Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in Fort Myers Monday evening. According to a Fort Myers Police Officer, a shooting investigation is taking place at the Fort Myers scene. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening in front of...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FMPD release new photos of the kidnapping and carjacking suspect

FMPD released new photos of the suspect who kidnapped a 3-year-old and carjacked a pickup truck from the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard on September 16. FMPD said this man is considered armed and dangerous. On September 16, a woman was pumping gas at the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shed wall collapses killing a man in Collier County

A man died in the Golden Gate Estates after a wood frame wall fell on him while doing construction work on a shed at his home. The victim’s wife, Anita Anthony, found him pinned underneath the wooden wall. At the time of the accident, Anita was inside the home taking care of their disabled son.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
austinnews.net

Florida man, 35, charged with $2.6 million COVID-19 theft

FT. MEYERS, Florida: A Florida man, Daniel Joseph Tisone from Naples, has pleaded guilty to stealing COVID-19 relief funds worth more than $2.6 million. Court documents showed that Tisone, 35, pleaded guilty in the Fort Myers federal court to wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transactions and possession of ammunition by a convicted.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Security footage of kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Blvd

Security footage of the kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Boulevard on Friday. A woman was pumping gas at the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard when police say a man threatened her with a knife stole her truck, and drove away with her 3-year-old son inside. The boy was found...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Construction worker dies at Golden Gate Estates work site

A construction worker is dead after a wall fell on him in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday. Greater Naples Fire and EMS responded to a home under construction on Della Drive after a family member discovered the worker. They say the man was working by himself. While working, it appears...
GOLDEN GATE, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

