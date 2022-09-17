ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Man dies after being ejected from ATV in single-vehicle crash in Olathe Friday night

By Aarón Torres
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

A man was killed Friday night in Olathe after he was ejected from an ATV in a single-vehicle crash, according to police.

Officers responded just after 11 p.m. to a crash in the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive, said Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department.

A 52-year-old man was driving the ATV when he struck a curb and was ejected, Yeldell said. The man was found unresponsive at the scene and was pronounced dead at an area medical facility. He was not wearing a helmet.

Olathe police is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

OLATHE, KS
LAWRENCE, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

