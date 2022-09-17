Reds notebook: David Bell hopes better matchups can help Jose Barrero out of slump

ST. LOUIS – Jose Barrero remained out of the lineup for the third consecutive game Saturday to begin the doubleheader as the Cincinnati Reds look for ways to help him offensively.

Since a two-day benching to allow him to work on swing adjustments, Barrero is hitting .159 with one extra-base hit and 17 strikeouts in 48 plate appearances. He cut down on his strikeout rate with the adjustment, but he’s still nowhere where the Reds need him to be as an everyday player.

“He’s going to play a lot the rest of the season,” Reds Manager David Bell said. “I’m just trying to put him in a position where he can get through some of these tough stretches. It’s all very normal. It hasn’t changed our opinion on Jose in any way. It’s very normal what he is going through for a young player, but part of that is helping him get through it, stressing him at the right time, playing him every day at the right time, but sometimes being able to take a step back.”

The 24-year-old Barrero entered Saturday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals with a .160 batting and .198 on-base percentage since he was promoted to the Majors following the trade deadline.

Barrero was the Reds’ minor league player of the year in 2021, so the Reds remain optimistic he will be fine in the long-term, but the club is trying to help him build any type of momentum into the offseason. He was expected to start the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against left-hander José Quintana and start Sunday versus lefty Jordan Montgomery.

“Just looking at even getting a start against a left-hander just to mix it up a little bit,” Bell said. “He’s been seeing a lot of right-handers, and they’ve been attacking him the same way. Just to give him a different look, try to see if that can get him going.”

Barrero owns a .383 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) against right-handers compared to a .545 OPS when facing lefties.

Unlike the two-day benching at the end of August, there wasn’t a specific adjustment Barrero was working on while out of the lineup for these three games.

“We’ve thrown a lot at him,” Bell said. “He’s worked on a lot of different things. I haven’t really tried to use the days for him to work on one thing or change anything. It was more I was going to do my part to make the next time he plays the right day.”

Aristides Aquino battling for league lead in outfield assists

Another day, another runner foolishly trying to run on Aristides Aquino.

Lars Nootbar hit a single into the right-center gap to open the eighth inning Friday and rounded first base around the same time Aquino fielded the ball on his backhand. Nootbar tried to take the extra base, but Aquino tossed him out at second base with a one-hop throw to shortstop Kyle Farmer.

It was Aquino’s 12th outfield assist of the season, which is one behind former teammate Tommy Pham for the Major League lead. Pham entered Saturday with 1,013 innings this year while Aquino has played 502.

The last Reds outfielder with more than 12 outfield assists in a season was Adam Duvall, who recorded a league-high 15 in 2017.

“Every time I’m playing defense, I’m asking for the ball and the opportunity to throw it and make outs,” Aquino said. “I’m always working hard on that, thinking about that, because I want it and try to take advantage of what I’ve got.”

Aquino nearly won Thursday’s game with an outfield assist. Tommy Edman tried to tag up from second base on a sacrifice fly. Aquino’s throw from right field beat Edman to third base, but Edman slid under the tag. Alexis Díaz retired the next batter for a 3-2 victory.

“I was talking to the Pirates third-base coach (Mike Rabelo) and he says Aquino’s arm gives every third-base coach anxiety,” Kyle Farmer said. “If Edman got thrown out there, it would have been a crazy way to end the game.”

TJ Friedl avoids injury in bruising win

When TJ Friedl was asked how he was feeling after Thursday’s game, he responded, “I’m good, surprisingly.”

Friedl had a gash on his right knee after sliding into the wall in foul territory on an attempted catch. He fouled a ball off his left knee, which left him a little hobbled. And he had an ice pack taped over his left shoulder, looking like a football player’s shoulder pad, after a diving catch when he rolled over his shoulder.

“After the dive and the foul ball, I took some time to let my adrenaline wear off to really make sure I was good,” Friedl said. “All my range of motion is fine. Everything checks out. All good.”

Injury updates: Graham Ashcraft, Connor Overton, Aramis Garcia

Hunter Greene returned to the Reds’ rotation during Saturday’s doubleheader after he dealt with a right shoulder strain and Graham Ashcraft isn’t far behind him.

Ashcraft will make his second rehab start Monday at Triple-A Louisville, scheduled to throw 65-70 pitches, and he will likely return to the Reds afterward.

Connor Overton is expected to make a rehab start Sunday for Louisville, throwing 70-75 pitches, as he recovers from a stress reaction in his lower back. Catcher Aramis Garcia, who was sidelined with a fractured left middle finger, was slated to play three innings in an instructional league game in Arizona on Saturday and could begin a formal rehab assignment at Louisville next week.

“They’re all probably pretty close,” Bell said. “We would just have to figure out the roster implications. They are doing their job just getting themselves ready to come back.”