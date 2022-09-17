Read full article on original website
Catcher Stephen Vogt retiring after 10 big league seasons
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Veteran Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt will retire after 10 major league seasons and a long, patient road to break into the big leagues at age 27. Not to mention a nearly 15-month wait to finally get his first hit. Vogt endured an 0-for-32 hitless streak to start his career that began in Tampa Bay and ended in San Francisco’s East Bay. “It was like a year-and-a-half wait in between my first at-bat and when I got the first hit,” said Vogt, who shared his future plans with The Associated Press. “I couldn’t believe it had happened. It had been 32 at-bats and I was in my 33rd at-bat, got a pitch to hit and fortunately I got my first hit.”
No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest tops ACC's Week 4 slate
Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 4: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest. The preseason favorite Tigers (3-0, 1-0 ACC) are starting a two-week stretch that could allow them to take complete control of the league’s Atlantic Division race. First comes a trip to face the reigning division champion Demon Deacons (3-0, 0-0). Clemson had won six straight league titles before Wake Forest reached last year’s ACC championship game. A win Saturday followed by a victory next week at home against No. 12 North Carolina State would give the Tigers wins against their two top division challengers.
No. 20 Florida versus No. 11 Tennessee highlights SEC action
Things to watch in Week 4 of the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 20 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) at No. 11 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0). This was often the battle for SEC East supremacy before No. 1 Georgia’s recent run. Now, both are more likely vying with No. 8 Kentucky for second-best, nothing to scoff at given how dominant the Bulldogs have been. But it’s the first time both were ranked coming into the game since 2017. Florida has won the last five meetings and 16 of 17. The Gators and much-hyped quarterback Anthony Richardson fizzled in their SEC opener, a 26-16 loss to the Wildcats. Richardson had a miserable stat line in that game: 14-of-35 passing for 135 yards with one of his two interceptions returned for a touchdown. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and the Vols are off to a much better start. They’re sporting a Top 5 offense in scoring, passing and total yards. The Gators are 121st in passing offense, averaging just 141 yards per game. Tennessee is a 10-1/2-point favorite, according to SportsDuel Fanbook. BEST MATCHUP
