Burke County, NC

North Carolina homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder

By Ciara Lankford
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homeowner shot and killed an armed intruder early Friday morning in Burke County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened at about 3 a.m. at a residence along Flat Gap Road.

Deputies said a person called 911, stating that a man, later identified as Howard Gene Cook, had been shot. Cook was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burke County’s Criminal Investigations Division determined that Cook entered the house and took a firearm that he later pointed at the homeowner, who then shot and killed him.

Burke County authorities said their findings will be submitted to the district attorney’s office to determine whether any charges will be filed.

Al B
4d ago

I hope the homeowner is doing well. Sounds as though this is a good shooting, at least according to what is presented in this article.

Annette Jones
4d ago

That's exactly what this criminal needed to happen, homeowners have to protect their homes and families....especially now days!!!!!

AutoSurfLink
4d ago

The sheriff's office are cowards, the sheriff is the ultimate decision maker on things of this nature, if he says self defense then it's self defense. no need for a DA or anyone else to decide, we see the corrupt courts and legal system

