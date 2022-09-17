ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

Photos: Eureka wins slugfest at Marquette in battle of unbeatens

By Nate Latsch
 4 days ago

The Eureka Wildcats got off to a strong start on Friday at Marquette, but watched as the Mustangs scored twice in the second quarter to take back the lead.

The Wildcats have proven to be a resilient bunch this season, as evidenced be last week's game-winning field goal at the buzzer to beat Kirkwood, and Friday night's battle of unbeatens was more of the same.

Kevin Emmanuel and the Eureka offense answered with 25 points in a span of about 25 minutes to take control of the game and then held on for a 35-28 road victory.

Emmanuel led the Eureka (4-0) rushing attack with 219 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Jace Peterson and wide receiver Allen Brown connected for five passes and 105 yards, including a third-quarter touchdown. Bryce Clark, who kicked the game-winning field goal in Week 3, kicked two field goals.

Marquette (3-1) had a balanced offensive attack. Quarterback Jack Ahlbrand passed for 273 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and ran for two scores. Wide receiver Gavin Marsh had seven catches for 164 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Justin Jackson ran 16 times for 122 yards.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Lisa Rigdon:

Eureka at Marquette football

Photos from Lisa Rigdon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUMEO_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23h7cG_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwKEy_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fv7Rj_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oaSoU_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8HRO_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luJHb_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uty9A_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXQZO_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfk65_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HhyXY_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6iJC_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cqLPb_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbQm7_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fAy8N_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Da9N7_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNbnL_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhQaH_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpuG7_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRztC_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZ0qj_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148kQt_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzNxX_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XEYZ_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTUnt_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3ISg_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPhFC_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKgX8_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgyDW_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245fFj_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHFQS_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CozmG_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrXOt_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7PYM_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCKgH_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKVUl_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kyjoc_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9MiM_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctJv3_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDJQe_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8b5K_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YBVf_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0aFk_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19p16P_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V61Ai_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38CNXP_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYUAS_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDRxX_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zlph_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDf9p_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnOxT_0hzanJuF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJocn_0hzanJuF00

