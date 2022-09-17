Photos: Eureka wins slugfest at Marquette in battle of unbeatens

The Eureka Wildcats got off to a strong start on Friday at Marquette, but watched as the Mustangs scored twice in the second quarter to take back the lead.

The Wildcats have proven to be a resilient bunch this season, as evidenced be last week's game-winning field goal at the buzzer to beat Kirkwood, and Friday night's battle of unbeatens was more of the same.

Kevin Emmanuel and the Eureka offense answered with 25 points in a span of about 25 minutes to take control of the game and then held on for a 35-28 road victory.

Emmanuel led the Eureka (4-0) rushing attack with 219 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Jace Peterson and wide receiver Allen Brown connected for five passes and 105 yards, including a third-quarter touchdown. Bryce Clark, who kicked the game-winning field goal in Week 3, kicked two field goals.

Marquette (3-1) had a balanced offensive attack. Quarterback Jack Ahlbrand passed for 273 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and ran for two scores. Wide receiver Gavin Marsh had seven catches for 164 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Justin Jackson ran 16 times for 122 yards.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Lisa Rigdon:

Eureka at Marquette football

Photos from Lisa Rigdon