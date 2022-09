Two people have claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, months after the winning ticket was drawn in July. The AP reported the two people, who wish to remain anonymous, opted to take the lump sum cash payout of $780.5 million. Illinois is one of 16 states that allows winners to remain anonymous and all lottery officials would say is the pair were “over the moon,” with their Mega Millions win.

DES PLAINES, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO