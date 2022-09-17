Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Shoppers Wait in Line for H-E-B Newest Store Opening in FriscoLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty SituationLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Related
Bartonville Town Update — September 2022
As I mentioned last month, we are in the beginning stages of updating our Comprehensive Plan. During their August meeting, P&Z members discussed and recommended to Council a community survey, which in turn Council members discussed and approved during their August meeting. The survey questions track very closely with previous surveys so that we may gauge any potential shifts in community vision regarding land uses.
Flower Mound appoints new board, commission members
The Flower Mound Town Council recently appointed several new members to the town’s various boards, commissions and committees. The boards, comprised of resident volunteers, advise the town on current issues and assist the Town Council in policy development and administration of services, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
Highland Village Council approves annual budget
Highland Village councilmembers held a special meeting Tuesday to approve the second and final read of the city’s 2022-2023 budget. The assessed valuation came in at a 7% increase in property tax revenue, which provides an additional $1,023,465 with most of that available for maintenance and operations. The city’s...
From the Firehouse: National Preparedness Month
Each September, National Preparedness Month raises awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. This initiative supports emergency preparedness efforts and encourages all individuals to be ready to take action before, during, and after an emergency strikes. The Denton County ESD #1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Discussions continue on Colleyville's proposed neighborhood Greystone Manor
Hat Creek Development President Kosse Maykus addressed resident and council concerns over Greystone Manor during the meeting. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Colleyville held its second discussion on Greystone Manor, a proposed neighborhood near the roundabout at McDonwell School Road and Westcoat Drive. Some residents voiced their concerns and others showed support for the development.
keranews.org
Voters will soon decide whether Denton's future includes decriminalizing marijuana
If the ballot proposition passes in November, Denton would eliminate arrests and penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession. And Denton police officers who smell marijuana would not be able to use that as probable cause for a search. Deb Armintor, is with Decriminalize Denton. The nonprofit group supports the proposed “Ordinance...
Double Oak Police Beat
Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:. 7/27 – Suspicious Activity – Simmons Rd – Officer responded to call of occupants of a vehicle yelling profanity at them while driving by. Officer was unable to locate vehicle. 7/29 – Domestic Disturbance – Cross...
New Designs Unveiled for Fair Park Projects Contingent on November Hotel Tax Increase
This month, Fair Park officials unveiled designs for more than $300 million in upgrades to the Cotton Bowl Stadium and State Fair of Texas facilities — but whether those drawings come to life depends on how voters cast their ballots on Nov. 8. The projects would be funded by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Local Police Chief Resigns After Department Budget Cuts
The police chief in Blue Mound has resigned believing city leaders want to defund the police department. During a Thursday public hearing on the city budget, Dusty Steele removed his badge and set it down in front of Mayor Darlene Copeland signifying his resignation. The city council was set to...
News from Double Oak Town Hall — September 2022
Hello Citizens, it has been an honor to temporarily represent Double Oak as Mayor Pro Tem for this Great Town called Double Oak. Here are some updates on what has been happening in Double Oak over the past 30 plus days. Appointment of New Mayor. On Monday Aug. 1, the...
Shops at Highland Village welcomes six new tenants
The Shops at Highland Village announced Monday it is welcoming six new tenants to its lineup of retailers and restaurants. The Christmas Shoppe, Lovesac, LuvLeigh Apparel, Madison Reed, Sip + Savor and Spirit of Halloween will open now through the start of 2023. . “We are thrilled to be...
Randy Lee Shannon
Randy Lee Shannon of Trophy Club passed away unexpectedly on September 3, 2022, at the age of 66. Randy was born in Lubbock, TX, to parents Marie and Lee Roy Shannon. His parents, both school teachers, settled in Midland, TX when Randy was in grade school. He went on to graduate from Midland Lee High (1974) and from Texas Tech University (1978), where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting. After graduating, Randy worked as a landman for more than 20 years for both independent and corporate companies. His work was instrumental in securing oil and gas leases throughout West Texas in the 1980s and 1990s. Growing up in Midland, Randy enjoyed numerous sports including basketball, football, and track. As an adult, he was a devout Christian and an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, tennis, and in his later years, pickleball. During his retirement, he participated in various pickleball tournaments throughout Texas and New Mexico, making lifelong friends who shared his love of the game. Most recently, he even started coaching others in the game. Throughout his life, Randy loved spending his downtime in the cool mountain air of Ruidoso, NM. He spent many seasons in Ruidoso and embraced the New Mexico climate and culture. Randy is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa (Terri) Johnson Shannon, her two children Kristin Gressett Canton and Brent Gressett, his wife Michelle, and both of their families. He is also survived by his two daughters, Ashley Shannon Rodriguez and Michelle Shannon Stribling and their families; including his sons-in-law Michael Rodriguez and Trevor Stribling; and grandchildren Madeleine Rodriguez (10), Davis Rodriguez (8), Mary Katherine Stribling (4), and Carter Stribling (2), as well as many extended family and friends. The family will gather for a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Randy’s life to Trietsch Memorial UMC in Flower Mound (“Randy Shannon Memorial Fund”) where Randy enjoyed pickleball with friends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas residents voice concerns to DART officials about new line
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - DART hosted a meeting to discuss the Silver Line Regional Rail Project on Tuesday, something people in North Dallas have been talking about for years. Now, the topic continues after construction started and significantly altered traffic flow. "We were lied to, we thought they were going to be the smaller DART trains but I understand now they're going to be the big ones like they have for the TRE Express," resident Ann Gross said. "They're going to be rumbling through our neighborhoods, I'm going to hear it if they're blowing their whistles in the middle of the night."Many...
fox4news.com
Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds
DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
AOL Corp
Health inspectors close three Arlington restaurants in latest round of visits
Three of the 108 Arlington restaurants inspected from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 were temporarily closed due to serious health code violations, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram. The three restaurants closed were Paris Bakery at 807 W. Park Row Drive, Escondido Night Club at 3015...
McClure out as DCAD chief appraiser
Hope McClure is out as the chief appraiser at The Denton Central Appraisal District. The DCAD Board met on Tuesday afternoon, and after a two-and-a-half-hour executive session, the board reconvened and placed McClure on paid leave with no expectation of her carrying out duties of the job, then hired a law firm to negotiate a separation agreement with McClure, who was present at the beginning of the meeting but was gone before the board reconvened. Deputy Chief Appraiser Don Spencer was named interim chief appraiser.
Opinion: Educator’s View: My Former TX District Has Collapsed into Cruelty and Absurdity
When I first began teaching, one of the textbooks in my seventh-grade English class had a reprint of a Twilight Zone teleplay in it. The episode was the 1960 classic “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street.” The kids and I acted it out together. It was a great time. The episode tells the story […]
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks Mudcrawl
Authorities have released the name of a Denison man who died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual Fall Mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo this past weekend.
fortworthreport.org
City Manager David Cooke’s flight to Aspen with Ed, Sasha Bass raises concerns over potential conflict of interest
City Manager David Cooke and his spouse flew to Aspen, Colorado, with Ed and Sasha Bass over Labor Day weekend in the Bass’ private jet, raising concerns about a relationship detractors say is too close for Fort Worth’s top administrator and a billionaire couple who control a large swath of downtown.
historynet.com
Who Shot The Iconic ‘Fort Worth Five’ Photo of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?
It is one of the most famous photographs in Western history. Five well-dressed outlaws gaze into the camera—two of them destined to be immortalized 69 years later in the Paul Newman–Robert Redford film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. They since have been dubbed the “Fort Worth Five,” as they sat for the portrait in a Fort Worth, Texas, studio. But the identity of the photographer and the story of how the picture became a national phenomenon are equal parts myth and misinformation. Interviewed in the August 2008 Wild West, the late Bob McCubbin, a noted collector of Old West photographs and then president of the Wild West History Association, repeated the old canards that the photographer had placed the image “in his studio window” and made copies “for distribution to law enforcement around the country,” neither of which is true. Following is the real story, told for the first time, of how five outlaws came to have their picture taken in a Fort Worth studio on a November day in 1900—and why a sixth man and seventh man were just as important toward making that photograph an icon of Western history.
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0