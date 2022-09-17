ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Two new administrators added to Champaign schools

By Christy Jankowski
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new administrators were approved during the Sept. 12 Champaign Unit 4 board of education meeting.

Cara Burkhart is the new Director of Kids Plus. Burkhart started in education in July 2013 as a 5th-grade teacher at Meridian Elementary School. In August 2014, Burkhart taught 3rd grade at Sangamon Valley Intermediate School. She is leaving her position at Sangamon Valley to take the job with Kids Plus.

Burkhardt served as President and Treasurer of the Macon County Reading council for six years. She earned a Bachelor’s degree of Science in Marketing from Illinois State University in 2004. In 2011 she earned her Teacher Certification in Elementary Education with endorsements in Social Sciences and Business from Millikin University.

Greg Juriga is the new Assistant Principal at Stratton Academy. Juriga started working in education in August of 2002 as a High School Science teacher at Meridian School District. Then he taught middle school and high school Science at Martinsville School District. Following that position in 2008, he began teaching math at the Charleston School district. He is leaving this position to start his new job as the assistant principal.

Juriga attended Eastern Illinois University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry in 1992, a Master of Science Degree in Educational Administration in 2004, and an Education Specialist Degree in Education Administration in 2010.

