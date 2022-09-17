Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Related
Bridge Street at 15: What’s next for north Alabama outdoor mall? New restaurants, shops planned
When Bridge Street Town Centre opened in 2007, it was in a position for success. It was ideally located between the heart of Huntsville and fast-growing Madison. Just off Interstate 565 at the beginning of Cummings Research Park, it was also poised to attract shoppers from nearby Decatur and Athens.
Mid City looks to add a new $110 million dollar development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new $110 million mixed-use development is slated for Huntsville’s Mid City District, the developer announced Friday. Anthem House, a mix of apartments, office space and retail, is added to the University Drive project that is already home to Trader Joe’s, Topgolf, a chain of restaurants and the Orion Amphitheater, according to Mid City developer RCP Companies.
WAFF
City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
Huntsville CEO appointed to UA System Board of Trustees
The head of a Huntsville-based defense contracting company has been appointed to the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees. Jeff Gronberg, CEO of decibel, fills the seat for the Fifth Congressional District on the board that oversees the flagship university in Tuscaloosa as well as the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle woman named to Inno under 25
The Birmingham Business Journal recently released its second Inno under 25, where it “showcased some of the region’s promising young innovators who aren’t waiting to kick-start their careers.”. Among those chosen is Katie Lovelady, a Hartselle native and 2019 graduate of Hartselle High School. Lovelady, 21, is...
thebamabuzz.com
29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
WAFF
Huntsville City Council to approve $281 million budget
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council is expected to approve the city’s budget Thursday for FY 2023, which begins Oct. 1. The city’s general budget was set at $281 million by Mayor Tommy Battle and his administrative staff. The city also has two capital improvement funds totaling $104.5 million under council review.
corporatehousingbyowner.com
Mazda Toyota/Amazon area temp housing - Corporate Housing Rental
Ideal location for construction and temporary workers in the Greenbrier/Madison, AL area. Solid 4 bedroom 1749 sf brick rancher in Greenbrier area of Limestone County. 2.5 miles from Mazda Toyota and the two Amazon Fulfillment Centers. Less than 10 minutes to retail centers on County Line Road. Sits off Segers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Rising interest rates forcing super-hot Huntsville housing market to cool off a little
Wednesday saw another key interest rate hike as the Federal Reserve fights back again high inflation. The move is already impacting the local real estate market. The Huntsville Area Association of Realtors (HARR) reports prices are stable and inventory remains low, but there are some indicators the market is shifting in the Huntsville area.
Huntsville Utilities reports another scam targeting customers
A new scam is targeting Huntsville Utilities (HU) customers.
Huntsville runoff: Little wins seat on council; Alvarez on school board
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Wealth management and financial advisor David Little will replace Frances Akridge on the Huntsville City Council. And Andrea Alvarez, a senior financial analyst for MDW Associates, will take her...
Alvarez wins bitter Huntsville school board race, compared Republicans to ‘parasites’
After a long, ugly local election, Andrea Alvarez will fill a Huntsville City School board seat for a term. Alvarez, who ran what she says was an “intentionally” nonpartisan race, will replace eight-year District 3 incumbent Elisa Ferrell, who ran on a nonpartisan ticket in 2014. Alvarez’s core...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Governor Kay Ivey attends WellStone ribbon cutting ceremony in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey visited Huntsville Monday for the grand opening of the WellStone Emergency Services Crisis Center. Ivey spoke briefly prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The WellStone Crisis Center features 16 beds and 15 recliners and will provide services for people undergoing mental health or substance-use issues.
It’s the first day of fall 2022: Fall equinox is tonight
It’s not going to feel like it, but today marks the first day of fall 2022. The autumn equinox is tonight. It marks the start of astronomical fall -- and the official start of fall for many. (Meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.) The equinox will happen today, Sept....
WAAY-TV
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
WAAY-TV
New Covid booster available at Huntsville Hospital
Covid-19 booster shots to protect against the omicron variant are now available in Huntsville. Huntsville Hospital will be taking appointments for those looking to get the shot at the Fever and Flu Clinic on Governors Drive. The clinic will administer Pfizer’s latest booster shot, which is designed to protect people...
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Night closures of Snodgrass Bridge over the weekend
The Capt. John Snodgrass Bridge will be closed for several hours Friday and potentially Saturday night to replace components of the bridge.
Man dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park
GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0