ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX54 News

Mid City looks to add a new $110 million dollar development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new $110 million mixed-use development is slated for Huntsville’s Mid City District, the developer announced Friday. Anthem House, a mix of apartments, office space and retail, is added to the University Drive project that is already home to Trader Joe’s, Topgolf, a chain of restaurants and the Orion Amphitheater, according to Mid City developer RCP Companies.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Huntsville CEO appointed to UA System Board of Trustees

The head of a Huntsville-based defense contracting company has been appointed to the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees. Jeff Gronberg, CEO of decibel, fills the seat for the Fifth Congressional District on the board that oversees the flagship university in Tuscaloosa as well as the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Business
Huntsville, AL
Real Estate
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Huntsville, AL
Business
State
South Carolina State
Huntsville, AL
Government
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle woman named to Inno under 25

The Birmingham Business Journal recently released its second Inno under 25, where it “showcased some of the region’s promising young innovators who aren’t waiting to kick-start their careers.”. Among those chosen is Katie Lovelady, a Hartselle native and 2019 graduate of Hartselle High School. Lovelady, 21, is...
HARTSELLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Huntsville City Council to approve $281 million budget

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council is expected to approve the city’s budget Thursday for FY 2023, which begins Oct. 1. The city’s general budget was set at $281 million by Mayor Tommy Battle and his administrative staff. The city also has two capital improvement funds totaling $104.5 million under council review.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Mazda Toyota/Amazon area temp housing - Corporate Housing Rental

Ideal location for construction and temporary workers in the Greenbrier/Madison, AL area. Solid 4 bedroom 1749 sf brick rancher in Greenbrier area of Limestone County. 2.5 miles from Mazda Toyota and the two Amazon Fulfillment Centers. Less than 10 minutes to retail centers on County Line Road. Sits off Segers...
MADISON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Economics#Foundry#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Beach Company#Stovehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
WAFF

Governor Kay Ivey attends WellStone ribbon cutting ceremony in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey visited Huntsville Monday for the grand opening of the WellStone Emergency Services Crisis Center. Ivey spoke briefly prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The WellStone Crisis Center features 16 beds and 15 recliners and will provide services for people undergoing mental health or substance-use issues.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

New Covid booster available at Huntsville Hospital

Covid-19 booster shots to protect against the omicron variant are now available in Huntsville. Huntsville Hospital will be taking appointments for those looking to get the shot at the Fever and Flu Clinic on Governors Drive. The clinic will administer Pfizer’s latest booster shot, which is designed to protect people...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Man dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park

GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated […]
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy