ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote

The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS News

Jalen Hurts, Eagles dominate Minnesota Vikings in home opener

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the day Eagles fans have been waiting months for -- the home opener. The Birds are back at Lincoln Financial Field, hosting the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 2 Monday Night Football showdown. And Eagles fans are probably happy about the way the game turned out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 2 loss vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears suffered another brutal defeat to the Green Bay Packers, which marks their seventh straight loss in the rivalry. After jumping out to a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, the Bears were outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters. It was another embarrassing showing on prime-time, where Chicago is looking to recoup heading into a somewhat easier two-game slate.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Maryland Terps change Twitter bio after Stefon Diggs stars on MNF

If you don't know which college Stefon Diggs went to, just check out the Maryland Terrapins' Twitter profile. Following Diggs' monster performance in the Buffalo Bills' win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, the Terps hilariously altered their Twitter bio to proudly showcase which school the star wide receiver attended.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
A.j. Brown
Deadline

‘Sunday Night Football’ Viewership Slips In Week 2, But NFL Game Steady With 2021 As Packers Beat Bears

Coming off a bruising season-opener loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers had something to prove on Sunday Night Football last night up against the Chicago Bears. With Elgton Jenkins back on the line, Wisconsin’s finest put it all out on Lambeau Field and took down the Windy City crew 27-10 at home. The primetime matchup saw Aaron Rodgers firing off passes and the likes of Randall Cobb taking it where it needed to be. NFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More It was a performance that in some ways helped take NBC and the NFL...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Vikings at Eagles picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 2

Week 2 wraps up with a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader. For the purposes of this post, we'll specifically be looking at the late game between the Vikings and Eagles which will kick off at Lincoln Financial Field. Both of these clubs were able to pull out wins in the opener with Minnesota handling the Packers, while Philly withstood a late rally by the Lions on the road.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy