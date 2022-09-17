ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Less ‘trash in the splash’ after 35th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09eCLB_0hzalBm100

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — More than two dozen public spaces in Mobile and Baldwin Counties are a bit cleaner. Hundreds of volunteers started their day with the Alabama Coastal Cleanup.

It starts with a short line of people, getting needed supplies, then volunteers fan out across the Fairhope pier and the nearby beach along Mobile Bay. The day started just after dawn on Saturday morning, when a lot of families may just want to sleep in.

Funding paused for Pensacola homeless camp, funds possibly misused

“It’s the community involvement, how often do you get people up early, out together, doing something good?” said volunteer Danielle Gaston.

Some volunteers like to think of it as a chance to put a small dent in a very big problem.

“Because our kids live here, they play here we have a lot of people from all around the country who enjoy our beaches and it’s just something we choose to give back,” said volunteer Jody Marsh. “Laughing with my friends and doing something fun.”

Fairhope is just one of more than two dozen sites around Mobile and Baldwin Counties targeted for litter removal, getting the trash out of the splash as the Coastal Cleanup folks said.

“I think people just want to be good stewards of our environment, anytime they get a chance to participate, volunteer, and contribute to making our community better and keeping in tidy I think they want to do that,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

A number of the volunteers WKRG spoke with like Shelia Jennings and her family, came from areas outside of Fairhope to lend a hand on the eastern shore.

“It’s a beautiful area and it feels good to pick things up while we’re here,” said Jennings.

It’s a sprawling response to what’s dubbed the largest volunteer event in Alabama.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County Fair kicks off with some new additions

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 71st annual Baldwin County Fair has kicked off and there are new things in store for the fair this year including over 20 rides and games, fried foods and now this year, Bengal tigers. Sonny Hankins has been the fair organizer for so many years that he said he doesn’t […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Baldwin County, AL
Government
County
Baldwin County, AL
Fairhope, AL
Government
Baldwin County, AL
Society
City
Fairhope, AL
State
Alabama State
Mobile County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
Mobile County, AL
Society
Fairhope, AL
Society
AL.com

Hurricane brewing next week? Coastal Alabama officials remind folks it’s too early to predict

The spaghetti models are not even pointing at coastal Alabama yet, and the likelihood of a tropical storm slamming anywhere from Texas to Florida remains very much unknown. But on social media and beyond, some forecasts are declaring Tropical Wave Invest 98L – a system that could become a tropical depression over the next two days – an alarming scenario for the U.S. Gulf Coast.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Baldwin Counties
WKRG News 5

Mobile Firefighters put out housefire at Oliver Street, investigation pending

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue put out a house fire that started Wednesday afternoon.  Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Oliver Street after a fire broke out. “Heavy flame and thick, black smoke” overwhelmed the single-story home, according to a tweet from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. Firefighters were able […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile man found ‘safe’ in Prichard: Police

UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): The Mobile County Police Department said Chambers has been located and found safe in Prichard. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who “suffers from severe medical issues,” who was last seen Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD. Darrell Chambers, 64, was last […]
PRICHARD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ALA
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Long Beach, Miss. proposes newborn safe haven wall box

LONG BEACH, Miss. (AP) — Long Beach has become the first Mississippi city to start approval of a “baby box,” where parents can anonymously give up infants. The baby box would be the first installed between Texas and Georgia, The Gazebo Gazette reported. The city’s Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night for a proposed ordinance to allow […]
LONG BEACH, MS
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy