Less ‘trash in the splash’ after 35th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — More than two dozen public spaces in Mobile and Baldwin Counties are a bit cleaner. Hundreds of volunteers started their day with the Alabama Coastal Cleanup.

It starts with a short line of people, getting needed supplies, then volunteers fan out across the Fairhope pier and the nearby beach along Mobile Bay. The day started just after dawn on Saturday morning, when a lot of families may just want to sleep in.

“It’s the community involvement, how often do you get people up early, out together, doing something good?” said volunteer Danielle Gaston.

Some volunteers like to think of it as a chance to put a small dent in a very big problem.

“Because our kids live here, they play here we have a lot of people from all around the country who enjoy our beaches and it’s just something we choose to give back,” said volunteer Jody Marsh. “Laughing with my friends and doing something fun.”

Fairhope is just one of more than two dozen sites around Mobile and Baldwin Counties targeted for litter removal, getting the trash out of the splash as the Coastal Cleanup folks said.

“I think people just want to be good stewards of our environment, anytime they get a chance to participate, volunteer, and contribute to making our community better and keeping in tidy I think they want to do that,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

A number of the volunteers WKRG spoke with like Shelia Jennings and her family, came from areas outside of Fairhope to lend a hand on the eastern shore.

“It’s a beautiful area and it feels good to pick things up while we’re here,” said Jennings.

It’s a sprawling response to what’s dubbed the largest volunteer event in Alabama.

