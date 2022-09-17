ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Parent wins $1,000 scholarship

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OF01G_0hzakwmb00

ST. JOESPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Job Applications announced a $1,000 scholarship for a parent, MiRada Ritter.

Ritter has three children, ranging from ages 1-14. She is a graduate student pursuing a doctorate in nursing with an Advanced Practice Nurse Concentration in Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing.

“Working full time, attending college, and being a parent places significant stressors on all parties involved,” Ritter said. “School can sometimes impact working hours which impact the family financially, and attending school, itself, places financial hardship on families. Winning this scholarship means a lot to me and my family–especially because it means a couple less overtime shifts for me and more time for us together as a family.”

Ritter won the scholarship through an essay. In that essay, she wrote, “prioritization is important because when one is being pulled in many different directions, they have to be able to decide where to start, what comes first, and what can wait until second or third.” Ritter added, “The second key to successfully balancing work, home, and school is asking for help and subsequently using that help.”

Job Applications said it is one of the leading job application resources available in the states. They created the working parent scholarship in 2013. Applicants must submit an essay on how to balance parenting, working, and excelling in school.

“The financial strain on working parents returning to school in Illinois and throughout the United States is hard to imagine,” said Job-Applications President Doug Crawford. “Our national working parent scholarship is our way to help reduce some of that pressure and remind hard-working parents they are not alone. I am particularly pleased that our winner shared that winning this scholarship will give her more time to spend with her family. That’s exactly what we are trying to accomplish.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Pritzker appoints new ISBE chair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education has a new leader. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he appointed Dr. Steven Isoye to serve as the chair of ISBE.  “The leadership team at Illinois State Board of Education spends each day working to provide a high-quality educational experience for every student in Illinois, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Where we rank: Illinois’ spot on new “happiness ranking”

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois may want to adopt Bobby McFerrin’s 1988 hit “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” as its new state song. The Land of Lincoln was ranked No 8. in a recent report on 2022’s Happiest States in America. Happiness is often characterized as an emotional state of well-being or feelings of joy that a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

More than 1 in 10 Illinoisans benefit from Biden student debt forgiveness plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Last month, President Joe Biden announced his administration was forgiving billions in federal student loans. Now the White House has calculated the number of people who could benefit from it. The White House estimates around 1,486,600 Illinoisans would be able to take advantage of the student loan forgiveness proposal. According to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Sports
WCIA

2022 IL State Fair breaks attendance records

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — If you noticed the state fair this year was more densely packed than previous years, it’s because it was. The Illinois Department of Agriculture released attendance numbers for the 2022 state fair: 636,700 people attended. This shatters the 2019’s old record of 508,000 people attended to be the highest attended fair […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Election officials celebrate National Voter Registration Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday, Sept. 20th is National Voter Registration Day. National Voter Registration Day is a holiday celebrated every fourth Tuesday in September to get more people registered to vote, seven weeks before Election Day. The holiday was first celebrated in 2012. Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray says it’s important for people to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Rail Safety Week begins in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The governor has declared September 19-25th as Rail Safety Week in Illinois.  During 2021, 20 people in vehicles and 18 pedestrians died at railroad crossings, ranking Illinois fourth in the nation for crossing fatalities. Operation Lifesaver and the Illinois Commerce Commission are sharing tips this week to remain safe near tracks […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Hours#Working Parent#Charity
WCIA

State Police award gun enforcement grants

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is awarding $1 million in grants to 32 city police departments and county sheriff’s offices across the state to help those agencies keep their communities safe. The Champaign Police Department and Christian County Sheriff’s Office are among the 32 agencies receiving funding. The grants are meant to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

$1.34B Mega Millions jackpot winners come forward

The winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward nearly eight weeks after the drawing. The Illinois Lottery said Wednesday morning that the prize has been claimed by two people who agreed to split the prize if they won. The winners are remaining anonymous. “I’ve been working for the Illinois Lottery for […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Raoul racks up endorsements from gun control groups

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has received two high-profile endorsements from gun control groups. The Gun Violence Prevention PAC (GPAC) as well as Giffords PAC endorsed Raoul at a news conference on Tuesday. for his work on gun legislation. Advocates highlighted Raoul’s co-operation for banning ghost guns in the state, as […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (9-20-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday including a straight set win from St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball over Unity. VOLLEYBALL St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Unity 0 Central 2, Peoria Notre Dame 0 Tri-County 2, Cumberland 0 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Blue Ridge 0 Hoopeston Area 2, Oakwood 0 BOYS SOCCER Central 6, Bloomington 1 Oakwood/Salt […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

What To Do When Severe Weather Threatens Your Community

Severe weather is possible in Central Illinois overnight tonight. Let’s take some time to review some severe weather safety information and provide you with resources to build a severe weather safety plan. While severe weather is possible tonight, you can use this to be prepared all the time. Important Links to Web Content LINK: Latest […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Television station floods; Meteorologists remain on air in flooded studio

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Two television meteorologists covering severe weather in central Illinois found themselves up to their ankles in a flooded studio overnight while on the air. Between two to three inches of rain fell in and around Champaign early Monday morning. There were localized reports of flash-flooding,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

SJO’s Smith-Pence win Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 4

WCIA — St. Joseph-Ogden quarterback Logan Smith and receiver Ty Pence are the winner of the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 4 after the duo connected for three touchdown passes in a win over Illinois Valley Central. The winning play featured Pence catching a pass from Smith between two defenders for a score. […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
WCIA

WCIA

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy