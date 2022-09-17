Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A sweet donation was made Wednesday to Kentucky food banks during Hunger Action Month, thanks to candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle North America. The candy manufacturer donated more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food pantries throughout Kentucky including God’s Pantry in Lexington, Feeding America...
Downtown Louisville hotel fights against the city's food insecurity threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know your stay at the Omni Hotel could help a family in need?. Since 2016, the hotel and resort company has been working with food banks to end hunger. The mission, "Say Goodnight to Hunger", made its way to Louisville when the Omni's downtown...
WLKY.com
For first time ever, BowmanFest in Louisville will have an airshow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
leoweekly.com
10 Halloween Events And Attractions At Kentucky State Parks
If you’ve been planning ahead for how you’re gonna spend October, you’ve probably already put local events on your calendar — maybe a night at The Haunted Hotel or a visit to Boo at the Zoo. But the rest of our state has some cool (and...
wdrb.com
2 lifelong Kentucky friends build boat, go on 2-week Ohio River journey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville natives are teaching people a lesson on friendship. Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel have been friends for approximately 70 years. In 2021, Baltes was diagnosed with cancer, according to LEX18. During his treatment, the friends built a boat as a form of therapy. At...
wdrb.com
Field of Screams celebrates 20th year of terrorizing Louisville-area thrill-seekers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Field of Screams will celebrate 20 years of scares this fall as it prepares for thousands of people from across Kentuckiana to brave the haunted corn maze. A short drive from Louisville, the Halloween attraction sits on a 125-acre farm in Brandenburg. It features a two-story...
wdrb.com
After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
wdrb.com
Annual golf scramble in Louisville addresses deadly problem facing veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Death by suicide is believed to be one of the leading causes of death for military veterans. That's why a national nonprofit, USA Cares, is trying to help military families take a stand against veteran death by suicide. And whether they finish the hole with a...
wdrb.com
UofL Health encourages people to look for signs of thyroid cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society reports that there are around 43,800 new cases of thyroid cancer each year, with around 2,230 deaths attributed to the cancer. Thyroid cancer is commonly diagnosed at a younger age than most other adult cancers, with women being three times more likely than men to develop the cancer.
wdrb.com
Bourbon & Beyond sets attendance record, announces dates for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon & Beyond set a new attendance record during the four-day music festival hosted last weekend in Louisville. More than 140,000 people attended the festival at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, according to a news release. It was the first time the festival that features music, bourbon, food and art was held for four days.
'Welcome home': Louisville celebrates return of Pride Festival on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s Pride Festival lit up Bardstown Road while welcoming the community home. The event’s theme this year was “welcome home” to help celebrate the opening of a permanent home for city’s LGBTQ+ community – the Louisville Pride Center. The grand...
'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been a problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
Kentucky officials hold town halls on foster care system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky's foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
Women's group hosts public forum about upcoming election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The November elections are fast approaching, and a group hosted a public forum Monday to inform the public of the issues on the ballot. The League of Women Voters addressed critical changes in Kentucky’s voting laws, including photo ID requirements and early voting days. The...
Louisville boutique launches first 'Click & Mortar' shopping experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville boutique is launching the city's first "Click & Mortar" shopping experience. PinkTag Boutique, a women's clothing shop, will be hosting their grand opening at their new store in Oxmoor Mall’s Center Gate on Oct. 1. PinkTag representatives said their new store will provide...
Simmons College dedicates old Central High building; now known as Ida B. Wells Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Simmons College of Kentucky is bringing a piece of Louisville history back to life. The school dedicated the old Central High School near the Limerick neighborhood on Thursday. Simmons said it will now become the Ida B. Wells Hall, named after the prominent journalist and early...
Halloween Events around Louisville
Louisville loves Halloween. There are so many events for kids of all ages and many are free. We even have a Halloween parade!
Southern Indiana family in Puerto Rico left with no electricity, limited resources
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One southern Indiana family found themselves in the direct path of Hurricane Fiona after they headed to Puerto Rico for a 30th birthday celebration. What was supposed to be a fun birthday celebration is now ruined as power grids fail, people flock for safety and water floods the streets.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
wdrb.com
Louisville church holds memorial service for Queen Elizabeth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth was held Sunday morning at Christ Church Cathedral in Louisville. Episcopal congregations gathered at the Old Louisville church to pay their respects. Bells rang out an hour before the service, in accordance with the plan from the Church of England.
