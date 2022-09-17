ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WTVQ

Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A sweet donation was made Wednesday to Kentucky food banks during Hunger Action Month, thanks to candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle North America. The candy manufacturer donated more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food pantries throughout Kentucky including God’s Pantry in Lexington, Feeding America...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

For first time ever, BowmanFest in Louisville will have an airshow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UofL Health encourages people to look for signs of thyroid cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society reports that there are around 43,800 new cases of thyroid cancer each year, with around 2,230 deaths attributed to the cancer. Thyroid cancer is commonly diagnosed at a younger age than most other adult cancers, with women being three times more likely than men to develop the cancer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bourbon & Beyond sets attendance record, announces dates for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon & Beyond set a new attendance record during the four-day music festival hosted last weekend in Louisville. More than 140,000 people attended the festival at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, according to a news release. It was the first time the festival that features music, bourbon, food and art was held for four days.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been a problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky officials hold town halls on foster care system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky's foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Women's group hosts public forum about upcoming election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The November elections are fast approaching, and a group hosted a public forum Monday to inform the public of the issues on the ballot. The League of Women Voters addressed critical changes in Kentucky’s voting laws, including photo ID requirements and early voting days. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville church holds memorial service for Queen Elizabeth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth was held Sunday morning at Christ Church Cathedral in Louisville. Episcopal congregations gathered at the Old Louisville church to pay their respects. Bells rang out an hour before the service, in accordance with the plan from the Church of England.
LOUISVILLE, KY
