ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Teen shot walking in Champaign

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzIJw_0hzakrMy00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teen was shot Friday evening walking near West Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road, said officials.

Champaign Police arrived and found a 16-year-old with several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his legs.

The teen was walking near Springfield Avenue when another male started following him, officials said. The shooter shot the teen and then ran away. Officials said the person who shot the teen also damaged a nearby building due to the shooting.

Officials are asking anyone who either witnessed the shooting to contact them. Additionally, they are asking if anyone has surveillance footage to contact them at 217-351-4545. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, online at 373tips.com, or the P3 mobile app.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 4

Michael Murphy
4d ago

I've been talking about this gang infested corner for 2 years now falls on death ears.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Thomasboro school lifts lockdown after woman’s arrest

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County School spent the last two days operating in a lockdown after a woman was arrested with a gun nearby. Brittany Baker was taken into custody on Tuesday for having a gun at West Side Park in Thomasboro less than half a mile away from the elementary school. School […]
THOMASBORO, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for thieves

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in tracking down a pair of thieves. The crime happened on Aug. 16 at Champaign’s Walmart, located at 2610 North Prospect Avenue. Officials said two men walked into the store and stole over $500 worth of merchandise, concealing the stolen items […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Firefighters on scene at Rantoul fire

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are responding to a fire on Embassy Row. It is an active scene but no flames are visible to our crews. The fire chief said it was kitchen fire. Residents were not home at the time. Three cats were but they were rescued and are now safe. This is a […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Bar checks return for one college campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)– Champaign and University police used to do bar compliance checks. The goal is to make sure people are being safe and no one underage is serving alcohol or purchasing it.  This is not a new concept, but police had to stop during the pandemic because of Covid and due to a staffing […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Champaign, IL
Sports
WCIA

Man charged after car stolen from U of I campus

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man is facing charges after police said he was involved in the theft of a car from the University of Illinois Campus. Two weeks ago, a U of I employee reported his car was missing from Parking Lot E-14, located across the street from State Farm Center. Using surveillance […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

4 injured, 1 critically in Danville accident

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, one critically in an accident in Danville Sunday night. Around 10:25 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Officers found a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Fire ruled arson; suspect dead

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Mattoon said a man was found dead last week three days after they believe he set a house on fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a possible structure fire. They found a working fire inside the home when they […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Danville head-on collision puts four in hospital

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating a traffic accident that put four people in the hospital on Sunday night. Witnesses told Danville Police around 10:25 p.m. they saw a white Jeep Cherokee travelling fast on Bowman Avenue and go airborne over railroad tracks. The driver then lost control and hit a grey Chevy […]
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ne Springfield#Smartphone App#Violent Crime#P3#Nexstar Media Inc
wjbc.com

UPDATE: Normal Police release more details on weekend shooting

NORMAL – Normal Police are releasing more details regarding a man who died from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. After a preliminary autopsy report from the McLean County Coroner’s Office, it was determined the 29-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened around 3:40 a.m....
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two arrested on meth charges in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has reported that two have been arrested on several meth-related charges. According to a Bloomington police press release, 50-year-old Terry Pyles and 24-year-old Nicole Pruser, both from Leroy, Ill., were taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. They...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Champaign man sentenced 8 years for child enticement

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 46-year-old man of Champaign was sentenced on September 20, 2022, to 96 months’ imprisonment for one count of attempted enticement of a minor. FBI agents arrested Ozgur Kurt, of the 2800 block of Alton Drive, on September 1, 2020, when he arrived at a Champaign restaurant to pick up a minor for a sexual encounter.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man charged with domestic battery

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man is charged with two counts of domestic battery following an altercation with household or family members last week. Officials said that on Sept. 13, Derek Massey “knowingly and without legal justification” hit a household or family member with his hand and repeatedly pushed them in an insulting […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Fiberoptic work coming to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction for a fiberoptic construction project is set to commence soon in Champaign. i3 Broadband will install fiberoptic utilities in an area bordered by Devonshire Drive to the north, Windsor Road to the south, O’Donnell Drive to the west and Prospect Avenue to the east. The project is expected to last […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

4 years in prison for man with several felonies

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for several felonies. Elijah Keppler, 28-year-old of Tower Hill, was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for his part in thefts and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, said Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke. Each felony […]
TOWER HILL, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man will spend eight years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted enticement of a minor. Ozgur Kurt, 46, was sentenced on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Court documents showed that in 2020, Kurt engaged in sexually-graphic online […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Champaign shooting injures man, destroys power pole

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting Friday night in Champaign left one man injured and destroyed a power line pole, according to the Champaign Police Department. Friday around 7:14 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Bloomington Road for a report of a car accident and several reports of shots fired.
WCIA

Diaper drive coming to Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A local child and family support group will be hosting a diaper drive next week to help families meet their needs. The Baby Fold and United Way of Champaign County will be hosting the diaper drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 28. It will take place at The […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

16-year-old in stable condition after Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in Champaign Friday night. According to the Champaign Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of W. Springfield Avenue around 7:48 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Person of interest in arson found dead at cemetery

MATTOON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A person of interest in a recent Mattoon arson has been found dead. The Mattoon Fire Department says investigators determined a fire on September 14 at a home in the 800 block of Moultrie appeared to be intentionally set. Mattoon Police later identified a person...
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy