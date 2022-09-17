Teen shot walking in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teen was shot Friday evening walking near West Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road, said officials.

Champaign Police arrived and found a 16-year-old with several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his legs.

The teen was walking near Springfield Avenue when another male started following him, officials said. The shooter shot the teen and then ran away. Officials said the person who shot the teen also damaged a nearby building due to the shooting.

Officials are asking anyone who either witnessed the shooting to contact them. Additionally, they are asking if anyone has surveillance footage to contact them at 217-351-4545. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, online at 373tips.com, or the P3 mobile app.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.