ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Open house for Danville Masons

WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4hpl_0hzakoy100

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Saturday is Founders day in Danville and the Freemasonary is hosting an open house.

On Saturday, members of Olive Branch Lodge number 38 hosted an open house at their Temple Plaza at 10:30 a.m.

The lodge is located at 109 West North Street in Danville. “Visitors may take self-guided tours of the building where they can see the grandeur of the different rooms in the building and where they will meet representatives of the various organizations affiliated with the Masonic Fraternity. Several of these organizations will have informational tables so that all may learn what they offer and how they serve individuals and their communities,” Pettice said.

The celebration is open to the public and includes historical presentations about the lodge and three Danville masons.

“The three men we are going to talk about today are Joe Cannon(speaker of house the 1900s), Jasper Winslow (first mayor of Danville), William Perkins Black, and he along with his brother John Charles–first pair of brothers to receive congressional medal of honor for their service during the Civil War,” organizer Brian Pettice said.

After the open house, the celebration continues at a sculpture in the plaza depicting the three masons: Jasper Winslow, Joe Cannon, and brothers William Perkins Black and John Charles.

Last year the group held a 175th-anniversary lodge dedication. The Temple Plaza was the first building built for the masons.

The open house is so people can see what masons do. Free Masonry is the largest and oldest fraternity in the world.

“The men that join encourage and aid each other to be the best men they can be,” said Pettice, adding, “They do that through ceremonies, and they are based on religious texts and just try to open our eyes to become better men.” They do not belong to one particular religion, said Pettice. “They are universal; a man must believe in a God, and his religion is up to him.”

The open house wraps up at 11:45 a.m. with a meal open to visitors at the Valley of Danville for lunch at noon. Following the meal, there will be an annual observance of its Feast of Tirshria Masonic celebration of thanksgiving, unity, and dedication.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Mattoon mayor: Dispensary vote isn’t over

MATTOON, Ill., (WCIA) — Mattoon’s mayor Rick Hall said the conversation around a new marijuana dispensary isn’t over yet, and the topic could be back on the table in a few months.  It comes after city council voted it down on Tuesday night. Hall said one of the main concerns was the location, but he […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Firefighters on scene at Rantoul fire

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are responding to a fire on Embassy Row. It is an active scene but no flames are visible to our crews. The fire chief said it was kitchen fire. Residents were not home at the time. Three cats were but they were rescued and are now safe. This is a […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Diaper drive coming to Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A local child and family support group will be hosting a diaper drive next week to help families meet their needs. The Baby Fold and United Way of Champaign County will be hosting the diaper drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 28. It will take place at The […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Danville, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Danville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
WCIA

Fiberoptic work coming to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction for a fiberoptic construction project is set to commence soon in Champaign. i3 Broadband will install fiberoptic utilities in an area bordered by Devonshire Drive to the north, Windsor Road to the south, O’Donnell Drive to the west and Prospect Avenue to the east. The project is expected to last […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Grand Prairie Friends’ Fall Fete

Grand Prairie Friends Conservation Land Trust gearing up for Fall Fete. As a land trust, we protect 1,100 acres of prairies, woods and wetlands across east-central Illinois from Watseka in the north, to Neoga in the south (and many preserves in-between). Here in East-Central IL, we all live along the Mississippi Flyway. This is a “Bird Highway” for spring and fall migration (which is happening this month). Over the last few years in rural Coles County, a farmer noticed unusual birds were appearing and resting on a “stump” in his field. He decided to set up a camera to capture and study this phenomenon. The results turned into a movie, The Magic Stump, produced by Turnstone Strategies out of Chicago. The film will be “world premiered” at the Grand Prairie Friends’ Fall Fete on Saturday, Sept 24.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Vote set for Mattoon dispensary proposal

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon City Council will be voting Tuesday night on whether to allow a marijuana dispensary to set up shop in the city. A permit request filed by TC AppliCo, LLC passed the Planning Commission last week and is now on the city council’s agenda. If approved, the dispensary would open […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Balloon festival taking flight in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After it was announced earlier this summer, the inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is taking to the skies this weekend. The festival will take place at Dodds Park on Friday and Saturday. Events will include a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day, balloon rides and a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Charles
WCIA

Urbana organization using parents in school for positive impact

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Parent Mentor Program is back, and parents are needed. Three Urbana schools are partnering with one organization to bring a positive presence to students. You can look at it as in-school chaperoning with pay. The Well Experience in Urbana is working with Urbana Middle School, King Elementary School and Wiley […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Campus Jewish community celebrates Thursday football game

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is having their first ever game on a Thursday and the campus’ Jewish community is joining in on the fun. Usually, members of this community don’t go to the full games because it falls on a Saturday – the day of the sabbath. So, in celebration, the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Modern Family Dinners Offers Fully Prepared Meals

Champaign, IL (WCIA) It’s the age old question families ask every night. What’s for dinner? Today’s cikitchen sponsor Modern Family Dinners will help you with the answer. Owner Allie Weber shares more with ciLiving viewers. Modern Family Dinners offers Fully Prepared, Ready to Heat Meals. Not just...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
traveltasteandtour.com

Escape the Ordinary

Tucked away in East Central Illinois, about 140 miles due south of Chicago, you’ll find the hidden treasure of Danville and Vermilion County. With over 15,000 acres of parks and over 100 miles of trails, there are more park acres per capita than any other county in Illinois. It’s here where you’ll discover wide open prairies, lush, wooded ravines, soaring views, healing waters and exhilarating adventures at every turn. An outdoor-lover’s paradise, visitors can choose from a variety of activities including award-winning deep-water fishing ponds, great hiking and biking trails, canoe trips down a scenic river, paddle boarding or simply enjoying a nice picnic with stunning natural vistas.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open House#Masonic#Danville Masons#Olive Branch Lodge#Danville Rrb
WCIA

Marijuana dispensary vote surprises mayor

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but tonight they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall. Justice Cannabis Company was hoping to set up shop […]
MATTOON, IL
arthurgraphic.com

Atwood Community Rallies Around Bobbi Parsley and Family

Bobbi Renshaw Parsley with gift basket given to her by the United Church of Atwood. “It takes a village,” is a statement you hear many times when family, friends, neighbors and townspeople band together to help a family in need. That is what happened on Saturday, September 10, when Bobbi Renshaw Parsley of Atwood was the recipient of funds from “A Heart for Bobbi” benefit spaghetti dinner with all the trimmings. Desserts were provided by members of the United Church of Atwood Women’s Fellowship, along with other friends and family.
ATWOOD, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

INSPIRE! is the Theme for East Central Illinois Community Action Agency Fundraiser

This Sunday, September 25th, the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency (ECICAA) will be hosting their INSPIRE! Fundraiser Concert. This will be 3 to 5 PM at the Fischer Theatre. The agency’s Odette Hyatt-Watson recently joined Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program, reminding us of just SOME of the services they perform, and for whom.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: The “UIUC Talk Show” & “UIUC Free Food”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Now that campus life is buzzing again at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, some students are finding less time to accomplish an important task throughout their day. Eating food. But whether it stems from financial or time restraints, one junior on campus has a solution. Juan David Campolargo, currently in his […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WCIA

Station Theatre presents Tick, Tick…BOOM!

Join Station Theatre as they welcome in the 50th season, gather to celebrate another year of theatre, and enjoy the company we all belong. Live music featuring Anika Emily & Jake Fava at 3pm. Stop by during the CU Pride Fest Fair in DT Urbana!. Tick, Tick…BOOM! opening this weekend...
URBANA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DHS Class of ’82 Reunion: Big Sun Oct 9th Outreach Program in Lincoln Park

The Danville High School Class of ’82 is celebrating a 40 year reunion the weekend of October 7th through the 9th, and a big part of the weekend will be Sunday the 9th, 10 AM to 1 PM, in Lincoln Park. As Class of ’82 graduate Wesley Lewis explains, this is going to be a Community Outreach Program. It will include a church service, activities for the kids, and feeding the community; whomever happens to come by to be fed. He says plans have been in the works since March of 2021. And if necessary, depending on how many come by, they could go past 1 PM.
WCIA

Fall leaf collection dates set in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana has set the leaf collection dates for this fall. The dates include the week of October 31 – November 4, November 14 – 18, and November 28 – December 2. Leaves must be placed in 30-gallon paper lawn & garden bags and set at the street curb or right-of-way before […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Danville Public Library closed temporarily

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library closed at noon on Monday. Due to an air conditioning unit outage, outside rising temperatures caused too much warmth for the library’s interior. For the comfort of patients and staff, the library plans to open once again to the public on September 21 at 9:00 a.m following […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy