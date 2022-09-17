Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Swarm of 25 earthquakes rattles California’s Salton Sea in 24 hours, geologists say
More than two dozen earthquakes have rattled California’s Salton Sea in 24 hours, geologists said. The earthquakes began with a 3.5-magnitude earthquake that struck near Bombay Beach at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Several other earthquakes followed, ranging in magnitude from 1.2 to 2.7.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
COVID-19 still kills in California, but the demographics of its victims are shifting
As California settles into a third year of pandemic, COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat of death. But the number of people dying — and the demographics of those falling victim — has shifted notably from the first two years. Given the collective immunity, people have garnered...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are we in an El Niño or La Niña year? What this winter could mean for California weather
California’s upcoming winter is forecast to be mild and drier than normal, according to experts, as climate patterns steer the state. A reader reached out to The Bee’s service journalism team asking: Are we in for El Niño or La Niña year?, referring to weather phenomena that occurs in the Pacific Ocean and can affect weather across the globe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California will allow human composting as alternative to cremation or burial
Californians will be able in a few years to compost their bodies after death under a new law signed Sunday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The process, called natural organic reduction, involves placing a corpse in a steel vessel and covering it with materials such as wood chips, alfalfa, and straw until it decomposes. The remains are returned to family members or can be mixed into soil in a conservation area.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Super mom’ Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for California kidnapping hoax
Calling her a manipulator and habitual liar, a federal judge on Monday sentenced Sherri Papini to 18 months in prison, ending a six-year saga that began when the Redding-area mom faked her own kidnapping and then shocked the world when she returned three weeks later with an outlandish tale of being abducted at gunpoint by two Latino women.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man released from prison after bank robberies accused of robbing more banks, feds say
A 53-year-old man convicted in six bank robberies years ago is accused of robbing three more banks in California after his release from prison, federal officials said. Rickey Lewis of Willowbrook pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 19 to three counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, acts he’s accused of committing while on supervised released in 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California DMV employee pleads guilty in license scam. Feds say he was paid off
A former California DMV employee in the San Joaquin Valley pleaded guilty to producing illegal truck driver’s licenses. Ulises Pena, who used to work at a Department of Motor Vehicle location in Bakersfield, accepted bribes in exchange for illegal California commercial driver’s licenses, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California employers will soon be barred from testing employees for marijuana use
California employers will soon be banned from screening workers for marijuana use in most circumstances, under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Assembly Bill 2188, by Assemblyman Bill Quirk, D-Hayward, prohibits employers from discriminating in hiring, firing or setting conditions of employment based on cannabis use off the job and away from the work place. It specifically bars employers from testing hair, blood, urine or other bodily fluids, though exceptions are made for employees in the building and construction trades or positions requiring a federal background investigation or clearance.
Comments / 0