ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Sensational adobe with rich history graces New Mexico real estate market. Check it out

By TJ Macias
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xzVl_0hzaklJq00

A jaw-dropping home with a colorful Santa Fe history has landed on the New Mexico real estate market for $14 million.

It’s known as the De La Pena/Frank Applegate residence, and among its many desirable attributes, its renovation also earned it a top award recently.

“This property won the 2022 historical preservation award for the finest renovation of a historical property from the Santa Fe historic board,” listing agent Kendra Henington told Realtor.com.

The estate’s history dates back to the mid-1800s when it was purchased by Spanish Army Sgt. Francisco De la Pena, the listing says. Its aesthetic appeal was captured by world famous photographer Ansel Adams, who photographed the home for a 1930s edition of Ladies Home Journal when the property was owned by artist Frank Applegate.

“It is truly an incomparable, significant property — a once in a lifetime real estate offering,” Henington told McClatchy News. “Many people believe it should be a museum due to its historical provenance and architectural features.”

A great deal has to be looked over when facing a massive renovation of a property with such a historic background, so the owners — who bought the home in 2018 — not only spent millions in its remodel but also had to jump through hoops to get it done properly.

“You have to go in front of historic design review boards for anything you want to change about this property,” Henington said to Realtor. “You had to have an archaeologist on site when anything was dug because of the history of this area.”

The result is a modern, smart hybrid house that has maintained its flawless roots.

The property consists of a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom adobe house, which is the primary building, along with:

  • Guest casita

  • Two garages

  • Clay tennis court

  • Ramada

  • Private well

  • Multiple courtyards

  • Gardens

“A Control 4 smart home operating system connects virtually all of the technology in the home,” the listing says. “Exquisite architectural and artistic details showcased throughout the property capture the romanticism of classic Santa Fe style.”

The listing is held by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
santafe.com

Tesuque Village Market | Heating It Up

You have to love a place that feels like a destination but takes just minutes to reach from the heart of Santa Fe. The popular Tesuque Village Market is one of those spots. It sits on a corner in what the locals call greater downtown Tesuque, where the only other businesses are a gallery and another restaurant. The market’s a rustic charmer, a bright and funky mix of Southwestern and Mexican style, that feels like a little vacation break. You might see a horse “parked” out front, or some great vintage truck, and probably guys selling ristras or wood carvings. The bathrooms here may be the only ones around with a sign asking that you not graffiti the Mary and Baby Jesus wallpaper.
SANTA FE, NM
890kdxu.com

Southern Utah Hotel Has Highest Nightly Rate In North America

(Canyon Point, UT) -- A Utah hotel is charging nearly five-thousand dollars for two people to stay overnight. TravelMag.com says the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point was charging an average of 49-hundred dollars a night during July and August of this year. The resort in southern Utah bills itself as a gateway to national parks such as Zion and the Grand Canyon while offering luxury accommodations and spa services. The nightly price makes it the most expensive hotel in North America and the fifth-most expensive in the world.
CANYON POINT, UT
KRQE News 13

Japanese Fall Festival celebrates culture with all of New Mexico

The New Mexico Japanese-American Citizens League is putting the final touches on its upcoming fall festival. The Aki Matsuri (Japanese Fall Festival) is an event full of culture, food, musical performance, and more. The event is on September 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $7, and...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe, NM
Business
Santa Fe, NM
Real Estate
KRQE News 13

Animal Humane New Mexico hosts Dash Bash this weekend

Animal Humane brings an adorable adoptable pet of the week looking for its forever home. This week’s dog of the week is Rupert; he is about a year and a half old. Some fun events for the end of the summer are Dash Bash, which will be held on Sunday, September 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Steel Bender Brewery. The Dash Bash is a pre-party for Doggie Dash & Dawdle. You can come out and enjoy yummy food and beverages and will be donating $1 for every pint or imperial pints that are purchased during the hours of the event.
PETS
KRQE News 13

Late season monsoon surge across northwest New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a rainy week so far across the western/northwestern part of the state, brought to the region by a perfect upper level setup. High pressure in the central US, combined with low pressure off the Pacific Northwest is funneling moisture into the Desert Southwest. This moisture will continue to get squeezed into […]
COLORADO STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexicans calling for rent control as living costs surge

Rent prices are surging in New Mexico. Ana Lee Desaulniers is the organizer of the People's Housing Project. Desaulniers said, "this whole argument around, 'we just need more housing.' Well, people can't wait that long. We've seen crazy rent increases. Up to $500 in one month." The People's Housing Project...
HOUSE RENT
KRQE News 13

New Mexico to send new round of cash payments to low-income households

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After three rounds of economic stimulus checks made their way from the state to New Mexicans this summer, a fourth round of deposits will go out to some residents this fall. New Mexico’s low-income households can start applying for a new round of economic relief payments next week, with qualifying households […]
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ansel Adams
losalamosreporter.com

Pyramid Cafe Announces New Location And Expansion In Central Park Square

Pyramid Café is pleased to announce its new location at 157 Central Park Square, next to Pet Pangaea. The space was formerly the location of Time Out Pizzeria. Owner Ziggy Rzig said the eastern part of the restaurant, facing 15th and Nectar streets, will feature Pyramid’s freshly prepared foods and take-out options. He has plans to convert the western-facing part of the restaurant, opposite Rigoberto’s, into the Los Alamos Cantina. The restaurant will serve tapas and much more.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Rounds of rain for the north and west of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers are moving northeast through the Metro, central and northern New Mexico, with more widespread rain in western NM. The spotty showers will end during the morning commute, and the rain across the west will continue to move north. It will be a rainy day in western and northern NM, with […]
COLORADO STATE
southwestcontemporary.com

A Peek Inside Performance Santa Fe’s Fall Concerts

A look at three upcoming Performance Santa Fe fall 2022 concerts featuring Hélène Grimaud, the Anat Cohen Quartetinho, and the Charles Lloyd Ocean Trio. One of Santa Fe’s longest-running musical organizations brings artists from around the globe to the City Different. Performance Santa Fe’s fall performances offer a rich diversity of music, with styles spanning centuries and continents presented in venues across the city.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Richmond American building second community in Rio Rancho, more are on the way

RIO RANCHO — Richmond American Homes of New Mexico is building a second community in Rio Rancho. And it’s just the beginning. “We will have additional communities in Rio Rancho late this year and early next year with more in the pipeline after that,” said David Newell, division president, New Mexico. “We are also actively working on projects in other municipalities as well with timelines TBD.”
RIO RANCHO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Brokerage#Estate Agent#Adobe#Berkshire Hathaway#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#The De La Pena#The Santa Fe#Realtor Com#Spanish Army Sgt#Ladies Home Journal#Mcclatchy News
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Ranked Fifth Worst for Teachers

The Washington, DC-based personal finance website Wallet Hub ranks New Mexico 47th in its analysis of all 50 states and the District of Columbia’s “teacher-friendliness.” That report evaluates states using 24 metrics falling into two buckets: opportunity and competition; and academic work environment. Under those metrics, New Mexico ranked 51st for the quality of its school systems; 31st for pupil-to-teacher ratio; and 33rd for its average salaries for teachers. In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation that raises salaries for all tiers of teachers by $10,000, and recently announced measures to reduce teachers’ administrative paperwork. Last week, New Mexico Democrats US Sen. Ben Ray Luján and US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández introduced legislation that would expand federal loan forgiveness for teachers. “Teachers, child care workers and school leaders are faced with high costs of education and the financial burdens that follow, creating hurdles that have only contributed to workforce shortages impacting New Mexico and countless other states,” Luján said in a statement.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Top tips for getting to Balloon Fiesta Park

A balloon fiesta visitor watches balloons inflate on the field while stuck in a line of traffic during a morning mass ascension. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) There’s no getting around it. Traffic to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta’s mass ascensions and balloon glows can be a nightmare. And this year’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

Legendary author Rudolfo Anaya on banning books

Ten years ago, Bless Me, Ultima was being pulled from the shelves in Arizona classrooms as Tucson’s Mexican American Studies program was dismantled. I was a reporter at Albuquerque’s now defunct alt-weekly. In our rundown brick office, I pulled out the city’s actual phone book. The big old paper version was already like a thing from a museum, but someone had delivered a bunch of them to our office. My colleagues were using them as booster seats if their chairs were a little broken.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bikepacking.com

Introducing the New Farewell Atalaya Plus Plus

The new Farewell Atalaya Plus Plus is an upsized version of their original Atalaya handlebar bag with added features and more storage. Learn more here, including how to snag one when preorders open later today…. Farewell is a one-person operation based out of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Owned and operated...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

A man, a plan and a Garman

Say you’re 66 and freshly retired and living in Rio Rancho. If you’re Terry Gates, you embark on a mission to walk (almost) every street in the city. Maybe you’ve seen a stranger striding around your cul-de-sac or up and down your street, and he doesn’t look familiar. It could be Gates, although he expects this epic adventure to end sometime this month.
RIO RANCHO, NM
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

33K+
Followers
732
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy