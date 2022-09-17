Sensational adobe with rich history graces New Mexico real estate market. Check it out

A jaw-dropping home with a colorful Santa Fe history has landed on the New Mexico real estate market for $14 million.

It’s known as the De La Pena/Frank Applegate residence, and among its many desirable attributes, its renovation also earned it a top award recently.

“This property won the 2022 historical preservation award for the finest renovation of a historical property from the Santa Fe historic board,” listing agent Kendra Henington told Realtor.com.

The estate’s history dates back to the mid-1800s when it was purchased by Spanish Army Sgt. Francisco De la Pena, the listing says. Its aesthetic appeal was captured by world famous photographer Ansel Adams, who photographed the home for a 1930s edition of Ladies Home Journal when the property was owned by artist Frank Applegate.

“It is truly an incomparable, significant property — a once in a lifetime real estate offering,” Henington told McClatchy News. “Many people believe it should be a museum due to its historical provenance and architectural features.”

A great deal has to be looked over when facing a massive renovation of a property with such a historic background, so the owners — who bought the home in 2018 — not only spent millions in its remodel but also had to jump through hoops to get it done properly.

“You have to go in front of historic design review boards for anything you want to change about this property,” Henington said to Realtor. “You had to have an archaeologist on site when anything was dug because of the history of this area.”

The result is a modern, smart hybrid house that has maintained its flawless roots.

The property consists of a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom adobe house, which is the primary building, along with:

Guest casita

Two garages

Clay tennis court

Ramada

Private well

Multiple courtyards

Gardens

“A Control 4 smart home operating system connects virtually all of the technology in the home,” the listing says. “Exquisite architectural and artistic details showcased throughout the property capture the romanticism of classic Santa Fe style.”

The listing is held by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.