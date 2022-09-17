Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns Reportedly In Trade Negotiations Involving This Player
The Phoenix Suns have made veteran forward Jae Crowder available in trade talks despite going a league-best 64-18 last season.
Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player
On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors relayed that the Milwaukee Bucks have signed and then waived Alex Antetokounmpo.
Bucks Sign, Waive Alex Antetokounmpo
Antetokounmpo, was recently acquired by the organization in a G League trade, and presumably is on his way to the Wisconsin Herd. Antetokounmpo, of course, is the brother of Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The Herd are the Bucks’ G League affiliate. Alex Antetokounmpo, 21, is...
Warriors' Steve Kerr goes on media tour to defend disgraced Suns owner Robert Sarver
In several interviews published Wednesday - after the NBA investigation was published, but before Sarver said he was selling the teams - Kerr said he hadn't changed his mind about Sarver.
Trevor Ariza's Wife Files For Divorce From NBA Free Agent
Trevor Ariza's wife has filed for divorce from the NBA player ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. According to court documents, Bree Anderson Ariza filed the documents on Tuesday, citing "irreconcilable differences." In the docs, Bree asked for physical and legal custody of their two children, but did check the box...
West Rumors: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Spurs, Warriors
The Lakers view Patrick Beverley as a 3-and-D wing player, and not necessarily a “point guard,” per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. So it appears that Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder will be Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, entering training camp at the position. Yes, despite all...
NBA Fans React To The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Roster: 'Bro, That's A 79-3 Team."
Since the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers have remained one of the most dominant NBA franchises in the league. They have had several amazing NBA superstars wear the iconic Purple and Gold jersey and led the team to immense success. But since 2010, the Lakers haven't really been very successful....
Celtics Could Target Dwight Howard Or LaMarcus Aldridge
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will enter the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the teams to beat, but they will be starting things off short-handed. Not only is Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL this offseason, but starting center Robert...
The Golden State Warriors Have Signed A New Player
The Golden State Warriors have signed Dusty Hannahs to a training camp deal. Hannahs played with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL last season, as well as the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League previously.
Cavs Reportedly Signing Former Mavs Player
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Cleveland Cavaliers are signing Nate Hinton, who previously played for the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers.
Suns: Jae Crowder “Open” to Miami Heat Return
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns may have reached a climax in their marriage. After a long offseason with many speculations around Crowder’s future, the forward has stated that he’s open to reuniting with the Miami Heat. Per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson:. “We hear Jae Crowder...
Pacers GM drops major Myles Turner truth bomb that will disappoint LeBron James and Lakers fans alike
The Los Angeles Lakers are certainly not done tinkering with their roster. After the latest additions of Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder, the Lakers appear to have a bit of a logjam at the guard positions, with Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn still in town. And with the clock ticking on the contending window led by the 37-year old LeBron James, the Lakers should look to make whatever moves are necessary to maximize LeBron’s elite play. Enter Myles Turner, a trade target the Lakers have been pursuing for months.
Brian Windhorst Believes The Nets Would Trade Kyrie Irving For Jrue Holiday If An Opportunity Comes Their Way: "He Was Awesome Next To Kevin Durant."
After a lot of drama, the Brooklyn Nets finally seem ready to enter the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the contenders to win the 2023 NBA Championship. For a while, most thought that the Nets might have to rebuild due to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both rumored to be leaving the franchise.
Report: Lakers have interesting plan for Dennis Schroder
Dennis Schroder’ sequel in Los Angeles could be looking a little different than the original film. Dan Woike of the LA Times wrote in a recent report that the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to use the newly-signed guard Schroder to chase “high-movement” point guards such as Ja Morant and Steph Curry. Woike adds that the organization is hoping to mirror with Schroder the success that Dwight Howard had during his second act with the Lakers in 2019-20.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball to undergo knee surgery
Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball will undergo left knee surgery and be reevaluated in four to six weeks, the team announced.
Warriors GM Addresses Looming Financial Complications
The Golden State Warriors have some hard decisions to make
