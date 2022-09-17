ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Hoops Rumors

Bucks Sign, Waive Alex Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo, was recently acquired by the organization in a G League trade, and presumably is on his way to the Wisconsin Herd. Antetokounmpo, of course, is the brother of Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The Herd are the Bucks’ G League affiliate. Alex Antetokounmpo, 21, is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMZ.com

Trevor Ariza's Wife Files For Divorce From NBA Free Agent

Trevor Ariza's wife has filed for divorce from the NBA player ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. According to court documents, Bree Anderson Ariza filed the documents on Tuesday, citing "irreconcilable differences." In the docs, Bree asked for physical and legal custody of their two children, but did check the box...
NBA
Yardbarker

West Rumors: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Spurs, Warriors

The Lakers view Patrick Beverley as a 3-and-D wing player, and not necessarily a “point guard,” per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. So it appears that Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder will be Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, entering training camp at the position. Yes, despite all...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Celtics Could Target Dwight Howard Or LaMarcus Aldridge

View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will enter the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the teams to beat, but they will be starting things off short-handed. Not only is Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL this offseason, but starting center Robert...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Suns: Jae Crowder “Open” to Miami Heat Return

Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns may have reached a climax in their marriage. After a long offseason with many speculations around Crowder’s future, the forward has stated that he’s open to reuniting with the Miami Heat. Per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson:. “We hear Jae Crowder...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Pacers GM drops major Myles Turner truth bomb that will disappoint LeBron James and Lakers fans alike

The Los Angeles Lakers are certainly not done tinkering with their roster. After the latest additions of Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder, the Lakers appear to have a bit of a logjam at the guard positions, with Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn still in town. And with the clock ticking on the contending window led by the 37-year old LeBron James, the Lakers should look to make whatever moves are necessary to maximize LeBron’s elite play. Enter Myles Turner, a trade target the Lakers have been pursuing for months.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers have interesting plan for Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder’ sequel in Los Angeles could be looking a little different than the original film. Dan Woike of the LA Times wrote in a recent report that the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to use the newly-signed guard Schroder to chase “high-movement” point guards such as Ja Morant and Steph Curry. Woike adds that the organization is hoping to mirror with Schroder the success that Dwight Howard had during his second act with the Lakers in 2019-20.
LOS ANGELES, CA
