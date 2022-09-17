Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness
Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so he'd be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list
The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Six catches in Week 2 win
Conklin caught six of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns. Conklin's usage early in his Jets tenure has been encouraging, as he's had 16 passes thrown his way through two games. He'll need to improve his ball security, as Conklin fumbled for the second consecutive game, though both of them were recovered by the Jets. If C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) returns in Week 3 against the Bengals, he could cut into Conklin's near-monopoly on pass-catching opportunities among New York's tight ends.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Set to miss time with ankle injury
Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that Davis-Price will miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) on IR, Davis-Price stepped into an increased role in the 49ers backfield Week 2 behind Jeff Wilson, carrying the ball 14 times for 33 yards. Now that Davis-Price in line to miss some time, rookie Jordan Mason, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent in May, now should have an opportunity to carve out a complementary role in the coming weeks, while Marlon Mack is a candidate to be promoted from the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Daniel Ekuale: Suspension lifted
Ekuale is available to play again after serving a two-game suspension to open the 2022 campaign, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Ekuale has not counted against the Patriots' 53-man roster while serving a two-game suspension for an undisclosed violation, though this exemption will come to an end this coming Wednesday. As a result, New England will need to open up a roster spot in order to keep the 28-year-old on the team. Otherwise, the Patriots would likely pursue a practice squad contract with Ekuale, who recorded five tackles including two sacks while playing 96 defensive snaps over nine games last season.
CBS Sports
Titans' Derrick Henry: Quiet night besides early TD
Henry rushed 13 times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills. Henry rumbled in for a two-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap Tennessee's first drive but was bottled up for the rest of the night as the Titans were outplayed in every facet of the game. Through two games, Henry has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, as opponents are stacking the box and Tennessee's passing game is failing to make them pay. Henry should find more running room in Week 3 against the Raiders, but the Titans' inability to replace A.J. Brown's production through the air has clearly bled into Henry's production on the ground.
CBS Sports
Lions' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Full participant Wednesday
Melifonwu (hamstring) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice. Melifonwu missed the first two games of the campaign due to a hamstring issue, but it appears he'll be available to make his season debut in Week 3. As a rookie, the 2021 third-round pick recorded 15 tackles across seven appearances, and he figures to garner a similar backup role behind Tracy Walker and DeShon Elliott in 2022.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Tallies first career touchdown
Dortch reeled in all four of his targets for 55 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win in Las Vegas. Dortch has taken advantage of the Cardinals' depleted receiving corps to start the season, as all of DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) have yet to be active through two games. During that span, Dortch ranks second among the team's wide receivers in offensive snaps (115) behind Marquise Brown (132) and ahead of A.J. Green (113) en route to a team-leading 11 catches for 118 yards (to go with Sunday's score). With Moore potentially out a few more weeks, Dortch can expect Kyler Murray to continue looking in his direction.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Nabs INT in win
Maddox had eight tackles (four solo) and one interception during Monday's 24-7 win against the Vikings. Maddox finished as the Eagles' second-leading tackler behind inside linebacker T.J. Edwards in Week 2. The cornerback also made a leaping interception on a pass intended for wide receiver Adam Thielen in the third quarter, marking the second of three picks thrown by quarterback Kirk Cousins on Monday. Maddox should attract plenty of targets while playing in coverage alongside Darius Slay and James Bradberry this season.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Contract restructured
Cooks agreed to restructure his contract Tuesday, converting roughly $831,111 of his base salary into a signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The transaction creates $554,000 in cap space for the Texans. Cooks has drawn double-digit targets in each of the first two weeks of the 2022 season, proving that he remains Davis Mills' go-to wideout. The 28-year-old will get another chance to produce, and potentially score his first touchdown of the year, in Chicago on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: No practice Wednesday
Toney isn't practicing Wednesday due to hamstring soreness, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Toney continues to nurse a lingering hamstring issue that has landed him on the injury report both of the first two weeks of the season. The second-year wideout has avoided the inactive list for both of the Giants' games, but he played only 12 and 37 percent of offensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively. He'll work to get fully healthy ahead of Monday's divisional contest against Dallas.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Akiem Hicks: Won't play vs. Packers
Coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Hicks (foot) won't play Sunday versus Green Bay, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Hicks was held out of the second half of Sunday's contest at New Orleans after sustaining a foot injury, and he'll now be forced to miss at least Week 3. The Packers should find it slightly easier to run the ball against his replacement on the defensive line, Rakeem Nunez-Roches.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Team-leading yardage total Monday
Thielen secured four of seven targets for 52 yards in the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. Thielen finished with a team-leading yardage total while checking in third in catches and targets, though most of it was in garbage time late in the fourth quarter. The veteran has put together a relatively modest start in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense with a 7-89 line on 11 targets, leaving him in search of his first standout effort of the season in a Week 3 NFC North home clash versus the Lions on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Not practicing Wednesday
Peters (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Peters was limited twice during practice last week but still made his season debut during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. He played only 62 percent of the defensive snaps and may be in danger of missing another game after not practicing Wednesday.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jordan Mason: Injury opens up No. 2 job
Mason will take over the No. 2 spot on the 49ers' running back depth chart following the news that Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) will miss several weeks, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Davis-Price -- who appeared to beat the undrafted Mason for the No. 2 job in...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Ticketed for IR
The Buccaneers will place Bernard (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. The transaction ensures that Bernard will be sidelined for at least the Buccaneers' next four games after he sustained the ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. After recording 23 receptions in 12 games in his first season with Tampa Bay while often serving as a sub off the bench on passing downs, Bernard had exclusively played on special teams through the Bucs' first two games of 2022. Bernard's upcoming absence could pave the way for Ke'Shawn Vaughn to dress as the team's third running back behind starter Leonard Fournette and top backup Rachaad White.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Another quiet showing
Jones caught three of five targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 24-0 win against Indianapolis. The 32-year-old ranked third on the team in targets for the second straight week and also finished tied for third in receiving yards. Jones has secured seven of 11 targets for 71 yards through the first two games of the year as Christian Kirk has established an immediate connection with Trevor Lawrence and is the clear top option in the passing game.
CBS Sports
Jeremiah Ledbetter: Tries out with Giants
Ledbetter worked out for the Giants on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Ledbetter was last released with an injury settlement from the Jaguars' injured reserve list in August while tending to an undisclosed injury, but his workout Tuesday suggests he's moved on from the issue. The 299-pound defensive end now will wait for another opportunity to make an active roster.
