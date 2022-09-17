Georgetown man barricaded in home shot at passing cars, officials say

A man has been taken into custody after he shot at passing cars Saturday and barricaded himself in a home, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher McLeod, 24, also allegedly fired his rifle at objects in the house, the Saturday news release stated.

No one was injured, officials said.

It is not clear if any other people were inside the house at the time.

Georgetown Police Department requested assistance Saturday morning from the County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. They helped remove McLeod from the Shade Street residence, according to the release.

The team established a perimeter and attempted to get McLeod to safely exit the house before using “less-than-lethal means” to enter the home.