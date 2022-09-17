ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Did the Yankees Win the Joey Gallo Trade?

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wL8He_0hzajPoX00

While Gallo struggles with the Dodgers, pitching prospect Clayton Beeter has looked incredible down in Double-A Somerset

Before the Yankees traded Joey Gallo, fans of the organization wanted New York to get rid of the outfielder regardless of the return.

Gallo was hitting .159/.291/.368 with 25 home runs and 194 strikeouts in his Yankees career, a span of 140 games dating back to last summer's trade deadline when New York sent four prospects to the Rangers to acquire Gallo. Boos from the home crowd in the Bronx outnumbered cheers for Gallo by an immense margin.

The Yankees ended up sending Gallo across the country to the Dodgers on August 2 in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter, a right-hander that settled in as New York's No. 9 prospect, per MLB.com.

It's far too early to declare a winner for either side, but as Gallo reverts to his typical toxic tendencies in a Dodgers uniform, Beeter has shown some promise while pitching in Double-A Somerset.

Beeter made his final regular season start of the Double-A season on Friday, tossing five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and two hits allowed. Since the trade, Beeter has pitched to the tune of a 2.13 ERA over seven appearances, striking out 41 batters in 25.1 frames.

That's a significant improvement for Beeter after his production with Double-A Tulsa. In 18 appearances with Los Angeles' affiliate (over 51.2 innings), the right-hander had a 5.75 ERA.

The big test for Beeter is turning this solid stretch into another step forward in 2023, eventually making the jump to Triple-A and beyond while continuing to develop. After New York invested a chunk of their pitching depth at the deadline—parting ways with the likes of JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, Hayden Wesneski and more—Beeter is ranked higher than every other pitching prospect in the organization except Will Warren (No. 8 overall). That means lofty expectations will follow him as he climbs through the system.

New York's pitching department has a tremendous track record of bringing the best out of their arms, youngsters and veterans alike. Again, seven starts in Double-A is not enough of a sample to say Beeter has figured it out with his new team, but it's a start.

Remember, all signed pointed toward the Yankees getting rid of Gallo, no matter what. For them to get this type of high-upside arm in return is a victory. The prospects they sent to the Rangers that are already contributing in Texas are a sunk cost.

Meanwhile, after a bit of a hot start with the Dodgers, Los Angeles Gallo has turned back into New York Gallo. The outfielder is batting .165/.276/.400 in 31 games with the Dodgers, slugging five home runs with 16 RBI. He's struck out 39 times in 85 plate appearances, good for a 39.8 strikeout rate. That's higher than it was in both 2021 and 2022 with the Yankees.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
State
Texas State
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Clayton Beeter
Yardbarker

Prominent Member Of 2018 Red Sox Roster Contemplating Retirement

While the 2018 Red Sox's World Series run is still fresh in the minds of the Boston fanbase, the roster appears to be fading into retirement rapidly. After some shaky reporting by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the world was convinced that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price planned to retire following the end of the 2022 season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Rangers#The Yankees Win
Yardbarker

Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers

It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy