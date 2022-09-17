Read full article on original website
Related
'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics
A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
Teacher smacks fourth grade girl in the face and knocks her down, doesn’t get reprimanded
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. The year I was in fourth grade was one of the worst years of my life. I was nine, younger than most kids in my class at the time, and was just starting to get pudgy. We all know how mean kids are to the fat kids in their class, so that was awful enough, but I also sucked at math.
yr.media
Another School Obsessed With Black Student’s Hair
A Sioux Falls high school told a Black freshman’s parents that he must cut his dreadlocks or leave the school. Braxton Schafer, a 14-year-old at O’Gorman High School, will be transferring after he and his parents refused to comply with a uniform code that says boys’ hair length should be above the collar, according to Yahoo News.
Fourteen year old girl attends party in spite of mother's warning
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend's daughter was notorious for trying to sneak out. One afternoon, when she was fourteen, she asked her mother if she could attend a party that evening. My wise friend sat her daughter down and explained to her that there are always consequences to attending such parties at her age. She went on to tell her not to attend and her daughter, although crestfallen, agreed to not attend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen finds out mom passed away from cancer when teacher plays message on speakerphone in classroom
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Unlike most people I’ve talked to, I loved high school. High school was one of the most fun, enjoyable times of my life and if I had the chance to go back in time and do anything over again, I would start on my first day of my freshman year and just study more.
Woman horrified when she realizes a strange man is staring at her and then he touches her arm: 'I will see you later'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever felt someone's eyes on you when you were out in public? It feels creepy. Doesn't it?
The kids were asking for food from their neighbor: "They come every day." The mother turned out to be cheating.
Every member of the family feels the effects of mom's infidelity. Moms who cheated were looked down upon and considered social outcasts in earlier decades. Though many more varieties of relationships are tolerated in today's culture, the stigma of cheating remains strong.
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman won’t contribute to granddaughter’s college fund until granddaughter crochets her an afghan
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My grandmother was always a strange woman. She’s the kind of woman who picks favorites in the family and is not quiet about it. She can hold a grudge for years so you never want to get on her bad side, and will not hesitate to call you out publicly and loudly on whatever she thinks you’ve done wrong.
Straight couple refuses to let gay couple sleep together because they could have a 'bad influence' on children
Although 32 countries have legalized same-gender marriages, 7 in 10 LGBTQ Americans still face discrimination. Nearly 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the country in 2022 alone.
Woman furious after husband invites 8 family members to stay in their 2-bedroom home
How many guests are too many? For one frustrated mother-of-the-bride, the answer is eight after her clueless husband invited two families to stay with them in a two-bedroom apartment.
Mom of 7 children forces others to give up elevator because 'her kids need to get home'
An entitled mentality is when a person thinks they deserve something or that others owe them a favor. Such an attitude affects not only their relationships but also their career and social life.
Fired NYC teacher rips Mayor Adams for keeping vaccine mandate: 'Why are you holding onto this?'
A former New York City teacher slammed Mayor Eric Adams after she was fired over her vaccination status, calling the move "personal" as the city fires school employees in droves over the COVID-19 mandate. Rachelle Garcia, who taught in Brooklyn for 15 years, joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday amid...
Woman delivers pizza to toddler, gets shorted $2.50 and no tip
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "Why don't you deliver a pizza?" he said. "It will be fun," he said. I delivered a pizza, and I didn't even work for the pizza place. Here's how it happened. I was having breakfast with my boss and his friend. His friend ran a pizzeria. We weren't exactly friends, but we were friendly, friendly enough to share a meal together now and then at least.
Hudson Valley Principal Placed On Leave For ‘Unacceptable Comment’
A Hudson Valley high school principal was placed on leave for a post that included a homophobic term. The Kingston City School District confirmed a principal acknowledged making an unacceptable comment on his personal social media account. Kingston, New York Officials Investigate Homophobic Facebook Comment. School officials in Kingston began...
Manager refuses to allow female teen employee to go home sick
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Being sick is never fun. You feel awful, you can't focus on anything, and all you really want to do is crawl into bed and sleep for the next week. Unfortunately, sometimes being sick is unavoidable. And when it happens at work, you rarely want to tough it out and stay until the end of your shift. But what if you're working a low-wage job and your boss won't let you go home sick? That's exactly what happened to me.
A married police officer kissed me on the job: 'No one will ever know'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a young woman working the graveyard shift at a local convenience store. It was often late at night, and I would work alone. I was trying to get out of a terrible relationship, and I was feeling really down.
Parents refuse to let lesbian daughter touch her wife during family trip
Discrimination in one’s own family due to gender is an issue the people of the LGBTQ+ community face. In addition to discrimination, they face parental rejection, which can negatively affect their identity and health.
New mom furious at mother-in-law and husband for starving her
Postpartum care is essential to regain the strength and nutrition that a mother lost during the delivery. Also, during that period, mothers are advised to rest as much as possible to make up for the sleep they lose while caring for the baby.
Woman shares sweet exchange with 92-year-old grandpa who invited her over for 'sleepover'
Loneliness is a serious problem.
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0