ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics

A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Mary Duncan

Teacher smacks fourth grade girl in the face and knocks her down, doesn’t get reprimanded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. The year I was in fourth grade was one of the worst years of my life. I was nine, younger than most kids in my class at the time, and was just starting to get pudgy. We all know how mean kids are to the fat kids in their class, so that was awful enough, but I also sucked at math.
yr.media

Another School Obsessed With Black Student’s Hair

A Sioux Falls high school told a Black freshman’s parents that he must cut his dreadlocks or leave the school. Braxton Schafer, a 14-year-old at O’Gorman High School, will be transferring after he and his parents refused to comply with a uniform code that says boys’ hair length should be above the collar, according to Yahoo News.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Lefty Graves

Fourteen year old girl attends party in spite of mother's warning

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend's daughter was notorious for trying to sneak out. One afternoon, when she was fourteen, she asked her mother if she could attend a party that evening. My wise friend sat her daughter down and explained to her that there are always consequences to attending such parties at her age. She went on to tell her not to attend and her daughter, although crestfallen, agreed to not attend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Mary Duncan

Woman won’t contribute to granddaughter’s college fund until granddaughter crochets her an afghan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My grandmother was always a strange woman. She’s the kind of woman who picks favorites in the family and is not quiet about it. She can hold a grudge for years so you never want to get on her bad side, and will not hesitate to call you out publicly and loudly on whatever she thinks you’ve done wrong.
Tracey Folly

Woman delivers pizza to toddler, gets shorted $2.50 and no tip

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "Why don't you deliver a pizza?" he said. "It will be fun," he said. I delivered a pizza, and I didn't even work for the pizza place. Here's how it happened. I was having breakfast with my boss and his friend. His friend ran a pizzeria. We weren't exactly friends, but we were friendly, friendly enough to share a meal together now and then at least.
Tracey Folly

Manager refuses to allow female teen employee to go home sick

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Being sick is never fun. You feel awful, you can't focus on anything, and all you really want to do is crawl into bed and sleep for the next week. Unfortunately, sometimes being sick is unavoidable. And when it happens at work, you rarely want to tough it out and stay until the end of your shift. But what if you're working a low-wage job and your boss won't let you go home sick? That's exactly what happened to me.
Tracey Folly

A married police officer kissed me on the job: 'No one will ever know'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a young woman working the graveyard shift at a local convenience store. It was often late at night, and I would work alone. I was trying to get out of a terrible relationship, and I was feeling really down.
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy