French broadcaster M6 is on the auction block. RTL Group, the European broadcaster that controls just under 50 percent of M6, has confirmed that it is entertaining offers for the French commercial channel after a planned merger between M6 and competitor TF1 fell apart amid antitrust concerns. Thomas Rabe, CEO of RTL parent Bertelsmann, told the Financial Times that he was "testing the market"...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO