WLTX.com
Summer-like heat continues today
COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will continue to dominate our weather over the next few days. It will be another hot, summer-like day across the area. Record high temperatures are possible Thursday. A cold front will cross the area Thursday. This will bring in cooler air for Friday and for the start of the weekend.
WLTX.com
More summer-like South Carolina temperatures today
WLTX.com
Taking stock of the offense - Satterfield feels that unit is close to breaking out
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Marcus Satterfield is not oblivious to the criticism from the fan base. The offense had just one touchdown in Saturday's loss to Georgia and that score came in the final minute of the fourth quarter with backup quarterback Luke Doty leading the drive. The game Saturday...
WLTX.com
South Carolina's 2023 college football schedule has been unveiled
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 2022 schedule is just three games in but the next year's schedule for South Carolina football is officially set. The Gamecocks were already set to play North Carolina, Furman, Jacksonville State and Clemson in the non-conference portion of its schedule, but with the SEC releasing each teams conference slate on Tuesday evening, the only remaining information concerning next year's schedule is kickoff times and television broadcasts.
WLTX.com
Is This Safe to Eat?
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — With grocery prices on the rise, most of us are trying to stretch our grocery budget. That may include keeping items in the refrigerator, freezer and cupboards a little longer. But is that safe? Learning a little more about food labels can help ensure we are getting the most from our grocery budget.
