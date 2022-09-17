Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Neighborhood reacts to homicide in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police responded Tuesday night to what initially was a welfare check but quickly turned into a homicide investigation where Lashonda Monique Wilder was found dead from gunshot wounds. When we spoke to Chief Hyche this morning, he said the last two years as chief, this...
2 found dead in burning Clanton home
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a burning Clanton home. Police and firefighters responded about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a report of a fire. A neighbor had spotted the blaze and called 911. Firefighters arrived to find the residence fully...
wbrc.com
Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police. Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.
wbrc.com
4 arrested after large drug bust in Helena
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 20, investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, along with representatives of the Helena Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive in Helena. Police say during the search of the residence, nearly three pounds of...
wbrc.com
Anniston installing more stop signs
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston City Council voted to approve adding two more stop signs on Summer Gate Road. Councilor Jay Jenkins presented the idea after residents contacted him about the congested area. The intersection will soon become a four-way stop. City leaders are hopeful this will alleviate some...
sylacauganews.com
23-year old Sylacauga man dead as a result of shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Over the weekend, a 23-year old man from Sylacauga was shot and killed, leaving authorities searching for answers regarding the city’s latest homicide. The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is seeking the community’s help in solving the death of DeAnthony Latrell “Zip” Elston.
wbrc.com
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested a 12-year-old after two threats were made to Opelika Middle School in two days. The first threat occurred on Tuesday, September 20. According to officials, the threat was sent through social media and shared with law enforcement at 7:15 a.m. CST.
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma
An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
WSFA
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening. Police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of North University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a person having been shot. On arrival, first responders found the boy, whose name and exact age were not released, in life-threatening condition.
Coosa County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 escaped inmates
According to Coosa County Sheriff's Office, the two inmates are Terry Warren and Richard Mordecai.
WSFA
Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have released the name of the man suspected in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. At a news conference Tuesday, Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson and Capt. Jeff Hassell said they have obtained arrest warrants against 29-year-old Robert Marshall Jr. The charges on those warrants is not known.
alabamanews.net
Child Struck by Car in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning. Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School. Police say...
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/12/22 to 09/18/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 09/12/22 to 09/18/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 858 calls for service. There were 87 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 44 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were nine felony arrests. There were 26 misdemeanor arrests. There were 16 traffic accidents, 107 traffic stops, and 28 traffic citations. 23 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and one animal related citations issued.
wbrc.com
56-year-old Talladega man killed in motorcycle accident
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 56-year-old Talladega man died in a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Andre L. Pickens, 56, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his motorcycle struck an embankment. Pickens was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.
wbrc.com
33-year-old man killed in crash on I-20
CLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old Georgia man was killed in a single car crash Sunday morning according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cameron S. Suell of Smyrna Ga. was killed when his Chevy Impala ran off the road and struck a tree on I-20 near mile marker 195 outside of Heflin.
WSFA
1 dead, 2 wounded after crash in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Autauga County has left one person dead and two others injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 76-year-old Othell Motley, a passenger in an SUV that was struck by a van, sustained critical injuries in the crash. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he later died, ALEA confirmed. Officials added Motley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
wbrc.com
Police searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Sylacauga; reward offered
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Sylacauga Police Department said they are investigating after a person was shot and killed on September 17, 2022. Authorities said that officers were dispatched to Wood Street after a shots fired call. There, they found a a grey Dodge Challenger sitting in the roadway.
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
wbrc.com
Lawsuit: Leeds mayor, city admin. accused of slandering public official, local licensed contractor
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit filed by a Leeds public official accuses Leeds Mayor David Miller and City Administrator Brad Watson of hurting their personal business. Cary Kennedy says his business was hurt because he did not agree to a request from a well-known Leeds family. Kennedy served on...
Teen dies days after Opelika shooting, charges expected to be upgraded
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 17-year-old shot in the head in the area of Chester Avenue and East Street in Opelika on Thursday, September 15th, has died from his injuries after being hospitalized in Columbus, Georgia. Terrell Morgan died at 1:50 PM Central. A medical examiner will perform an autopsy. Opelika police arrested two individuals […]
