Rick and Morty has been catching fans off guard with each new episode of Season 6 so far, and it looks like that's going to continue with the first look at what's coming next in Episode 4 of the new season! The sixth season kicked off with the promise that we were going to explore a new version of the Smith Family following some major status quo shifts that pulled each of them into the wacky science fiction adventures this time around. It seems like this is going to continue with the next episode as well with a promising start to a fun episode.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO