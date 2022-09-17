One injured, home damaged, in early morning house fire in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Johnson City Saturday.

According to officials with the City of Johnson City, three engines, two ladders, two district chiefs, WCJC EMS and the JCPD responded to a house fire on Berkshire Circle at 2:28 a.m.

The first units to respond found smoke and heavy fire coming from the back of a two-story house with a large attached garage, officials say.









Photos: Lance Torbett

Officials say that one firefighter was injured by falling debris. The firefighter was taken to JCMC where he was released after evaluation.

All occupants and pets, except for one small pet were able to make it out of the home. The type of small pet was not specified.

The fire was brought under control at 3:18 a.m. and three more units were called to assist with salvage operations. The Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene and the cause is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.