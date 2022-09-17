ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

One injured, home damaged, in early morning house fire in Johnson City

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Johnson City Saturday.

According to officials with the City of Johnson City, three engines, two ladders, two district chiefs, WCJC EMS and the JCPD responded to a house fire on Berkshire Circle at 2:28 a.m.

The first units to respond found smoke and heavy fire coming from the back of a two-story house with a large attached garage, officials say.

Photos: Lance Torbett

Officials say that one firefighter was injured by falling debris. The firefighter was taken to JCMC where he was released after evaluation.

WCSO: Man arrested after ramming work truck, threatening tree service worker with knife

All occupants and pets, except for one small pet were able to make it out of the home. The type of small pet was not specified.

The fire was brought under control at 3:18 a.m. and three more units were called to assist with salvage operations. The Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene and the cause is under investigation.

Comments / 4

saidwhatisaid
4d ago

sad about the fur baby. glad everyone else got out safe. PRAY IT IS NOT ARSON BECAUSE JCPD WILL NOT DO A SINGLE THING ABOUT IT ! I know this for FACT because our yard was set on fire in April and we were told that even with the following in which we had : video and audio of the two young black men ( crossing street , setting fire ,and talking loudly about needing more gas ) and things destroyed and some things that were gathered by fire Marshall to even sent off for testing , a bottle with gas still in it that was bagged &tagged ( which was admitted to be thrown away by JCPD on a "mistake" ) That even with ALL THE EVIDENCE they had that NO CHARGES WOULD BE PLACED ON EITHER OF THE TWO INDIVIDUALS AT ALL AND THAT IT WAS A WASTE IF THIER TIME TO EVEN LOOK FOR THESE GUYS ! we were told if we could get more pictures of them that they would talk to them about it but that these types of crimes never see charges .

Reply(1)
2
Tiffany Mecom
4d ago

I wonder how close the nearest fire hydrant was? I know where I live at least a half a mile. we need more fire hydrants in our housing area's.

Reply
2
 

