Two lanes blocked on I-75 in West Chester due to a crash
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — 8:15 a.m. Delays are now expected to exceed 10 minutes after a crash on I-75 in West Chester. Stop and go traffic is backed up to the Tylersville Road exit. 7:50 a.m. The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 in West Chester due...
A crash is blocking a lane along I-275 near Loveland
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and delaying traffic along eastbound I-275 at Loveland Madeira Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate near Loveland and Indian Hill, Wednesday evening. Click the video...
Pike County massacre trial day six: Witness testimony continues
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's biggest and most complicated murder trial continues Monday as George Wagner IV will be back in the courtroom, facing charges for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Last week, the jury heard testimony from witnesses and first responders about the shock of...
Feds: Ohio man who claimed to be African prince convicted of several fraud crimes
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton man has been convicted on multiple charges for his alleged role in a fraud scheme where he claimed that he was a Ghanaian prince, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio announced. The conviction states Daryl Robert Harrison, also known as Prince...
Tracking severe weather: Rain, thunderstorms expected across Greater Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — A cold front will trigger scattered downpours followed bymuch cooler temperatures Wednesday night. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kenton, Dearborn, Switzerland, Campbell and Pendleton counties until 9 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Boone County in Kentucky and Ohio County in...
Ohio artist hosting pumpkin festival with hundreds of blown-glass pumpkins this weekend
A one-of-a-kind pumpkin patch in Ohio featuring hundreds of unique blown-glass pumpkins is returning this weekend. Jack Pine Studio is hosting its third annual glass pumpkin patch. The show is outdoors and features work from local artists as well as food vendors. The pumpkin patch will be open Sept. 23...
