firststateupdate.com
Update: Newark Man Killed In Wednesday Morning Crash In New Castle
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Fatal wreck in Wilton under investigation
UPDATE: A 28-year-old Newark man is dead after an early-morning collision with an illegally-parked tractor trailer on Route 40 in Wilton. According to Delaware State Police, the eastbound driver drifted to the right shoulder of the roadway early Wednesday morning and struck the back corner of the parked truck. The car overturned and landed at the tree line. The driver, who police said was not buckled up, died at the scene. The truck was not occupied at the time.
firststateupdate.com
Middletown High School Student Airlifted After Being Struck By Vehicle
Just before 12:00 on Wednesday morning rescue crews working a crash along Route 299 in Middletown in the area of the hospital were alerted to an accident just blocks away. As crews were clearing the first accident they rushed to Route 299 in front of the high school for reports of a pedestrian struck. As crews arrived on scene they found a seventeen-year-old male that had been stuck by a vehicle that was driving at approximately 35-MPH, according to reports.
3 injured after gasoline tanker crashes into truck in Boothwyn, Pa.
Officials said a woman was ejected from the truck. The two others were trapped.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning. On September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the intersection at Wilton Boulevard. At this time, an unoccupied 2001 Kentworth tractor trailer was illegally parked on the right shoulder of eastbound Pulaski Highway. For unknown reasons, the Saturn drifted to its right and into the shoulder of Pulaski Highway. The front of the Aura then struck the rear corner of the parked trailer, causing the sedan to overturn and come to rest in a tree line.
fox29.com
Man, 45, hospitalized after being injured in early morning shooting in Logan, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital recovering after he was injured in an early morning shooting in Logan on Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened near 15th and W Duncannon Streets around 8:33 a.m. According to authorities, a 45-year-old man suffered from two gunshot wounds to his right...
fox29.com
Chester County teen unharmed after armed carjacking and robbery, officials say
DEVON, Pa. - A Chester County teen was the victim in a robbery and armed carjacking in Devon. According to officials with the Tredyffrin Township Police Department, officers were called to the Devon Square Shopping Center parking lot Monday, about 5:15 in the evening, on a reported carjacking. Police found...
Jayana Webb pleads not guilty to charges in case where 2 state troopers, 1 pedestrian killed during DUI crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania State troopers and a pedestrian earlier this year appeared in court on Wednesday. Jayana Webb pleaded not guilty to charges filed against her. Officials say Webb was under the influence of alcohol when she struck Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca and another man in a crash on Interstate 95 in March. Eyewitness News cameras captured Webb in a solid color pink blazer along with her family leaving the CJC Wednesday morning. Her attorney says Wednesday's appearance was a pre-trial hearing where the prosecution laid out all of their discovery and they...
WDEL 1150AM
19-year-old hospitalized after Hilltop shooting
A 19-year-old is in stable condition after police said he was shot in the Hilltop neighborhood of Wilmington Tuesday night. Police said the shooting took place at about 7:01 p.m. on September 20, 2022 along the 1700 block of West 4th Street near the border with Little Italy. Police said...
fox29.com
Elderly woman hospitalized for trauma after suspects rob her home in Delaware County
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - Prospect Park Police are investigating a theft against an elderly woman who they say was simply gardening in her front yard when she was taken advantage of by two suspects. On September 12, police say an 83-year-old woman was approached by two suspects, who they later...
Easton motorcyclist dies in Route 611 crash in Northampton County, state police say
An Easton man on a motorcycle died Friday afternoon after an SUV crashed into him head-on along Route 611, the Pennsylvania State Police said. Benjamin Blampied, 32, suffered a fatal injury in the 3:30 p.m. crash at the intersection of Route 611/South Delaware Drive and Browns Drive in Williams Township.
Dirt bike accident in North Philadelphia leaves man in critical condition, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man is in critical condition after a dirt bike crash in North Philadelphia. Police say the man crashed the bike on North Broad and Tioga Streets around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.At last check, there is no word on what led to the crash.
Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report
Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
fox29.com
3 students sent to hospital after school bus crash in West Philadelphia, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - The morning school run took a terrifying turn for a group of students as their bus crashed at a West Philadelphia intersection Tuesday morning. Officials say three students were onboard when a school bus crashed on the corner of 52nd and Spruce Street. The bus was on its way to Dobbins High School.
'Armed, Dangerous' Murder Suspect Wanted In Cecil County For Shooting Man With Ex: Police
A murder suspect who confronted a man at his ex-girlfriend’s home in front of their child is wanted in Maryland. The Elkton Police Department issued an alert on Monday, Sept. 19 for Mikal Djuan Keller, who is wanted following a fatal shooting in the 100 Block of Rudy Park over the summer.
Chester County Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In Car
A Chester County man was charged after police said he was driving drunk with a child in the car, authorities said. A West Chester police officer conducted a traffic stop on a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, police said. They didn't specify why the car...
phl17.com
Man, woman wanted for robbing a Germantown Rita’s Water Ice store at gunpoint
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia is searching for two individuals who robbed a Rita’s Water Ice store in the city’s Germantown section. The incident happened on September 4 2022, at 5815 Wayne Avenue around 5:30 pm,. According to police, a black BMW pulled behind an unknown woman when she approached...
Driver shot after being caught in crossfire of North Philly gun battle
Action News has learned the 29-year-old woman was on her way home when she traveled into the middle of a gun battle.
Tow truck driver sought for fatal hit-and-run in Germantown
Police say a tow truck ran a red light and crashed into the 51-year-old man's car, killing him.
Teen dies in Lehigh County crash, coroner says
An 18-year-old man died Friday in a car crash in Lehigh County, according to the county coroner. Gabriel R. Whitesell, of Hershey, died in the 8:35 p.m. Friday crash on Route 309 near Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to a news release from Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
