ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester Township, PA

Comments / 1

Related
firststateupdate.com

Update: Newark Man Killed In Wednesday Morning Crash In New Castle

Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Fatal wreck in Wilton under investigation

UPDATE: A 28-year-old Newark man is dead after an early-morning collision with an illegally-parked tractor trailer on Route 40 in Wilton. According to Delaware State Police, the eastbound driver drifted to the right shoulder of the roadway early Wednesday morning and struck the back corner of the parked truck. The car overturned and landed at the tree line. The driver, who police said was not buckled up, died at the scene. The truck was not occupied at the time.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Middletown High School Student Airlifted After Being Struck By Vehicle

Just before 12:00 on Wednesday morning rescue crews working a crash along Route 299 in Middletown in the area of the hospital were alerted to an accident just blocks away. As crews were clearing the first accident they rushed to Route 299 in front of the high school for reports of a pedestrian struck. As crews arrived on scene they found a seventeen-year-old male that had been stuck by a vehicle that was driving at approximately 35-MPH, according to reports.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Chester Township, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning. On September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the intersection at Wilton Boulevard. At this time, an unoccupied 2001 Kentworth tractor trailer was illegally parked on the right shoulder of eastbound Pulaski Highway. For unknown reasons, the Saturn drifted to its right and into the shoulder of Pulaski Highway. The front of the Aura then struck the rear corner of the parked trailer, causing the sedan to overturn and come to rest in a tree line.
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Philly

Jayana Webb pleads not guilty to charges in case where 2 state troopers, 1 pedestrian killed during DUI crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania State troopers and a pedestrian earlier this year appeared in court on Wednesday. Jayana Webb pleaded not guilty to charges filed against her. Officials say Webb was under the influence of alcohol when she struck Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca and another man in a crash on Interstate 95 in March. Eyewitness News cameras captured Webb in a solid color pink blazer along with her family leaving the CJC Wednesday morning. Her attorney says Wednesday's appearance was a pre-trial hearing where the prosecution laid out all of their discovery and they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Accident#Police#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Oh 73 Collett Road
WDEL 1150AM

19-year-old hospitalized after Hilltop shooting

A 19-year-old is in stable condition after police said he was shot in the Hilltop neighborhood of Wilmington Tuesday night. Police said the shooting took place at about 7:01 p.m. on September 20, 2022 along the 1700 block of West 4th Street near the border with Little Italy. Police said...
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
LIMERICK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy