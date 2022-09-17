Read full article on original website
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats team up with The Revivalists for a soul-shaking night two closer at XPNFest
The capstone of night two filled the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion with uplifting roots rock anthems. It was a night of good old fashioned rock and roll at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion as Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats and The Revivalists took us home on night two of 2022’s XPoNential Music Festival.
Houndmouth makes a rousing return to XPNFest
The Indiana roots rockers showcased their latest album Good For You in their return to the Marina Stage. When the midwestern indie-roots outfit Houndmouth made their Wiggins Park debut in 2014, it quickly became a piece of XPoNential lore. The band was on an afternoon slot on a beautiful day, and the huddled in to the lip of the Marina Stage, bopping around and singing along to the infectious single “On the Road” from their 2013 debut From The Hills Below The City, which was in heavy rotation on XPN at the time, and getting an unforgettable first taste of their breakout single “Sedona,” which was still six months away from its official release, on Little Neon Limelight.
Neal Francis’ Marina stage set was the classic rock radio jam session of your dreams
The Chicago singer-songwriter’s set embraced the styles and sounds of the seventies. From far away, he was the spitting image of Todd Rundgren. In fact, Neal Francis may as well have gone to his barber, held up a photo of the famously eccentric record producer, and said “this” in advance of his set on the XPNFest Marina stage.
Watch Maya de Vitry play live on the WXPN Folk Show, listen to her interview with Ian Zolitor
The Lancaster-rooted singer-songwriter and her four-piece band stopped by the Folk Show last time they were in Philly; they return to World Cafe Live on September 22nd. This spring, singer-songwriter Maya de Vitry released her third studio album, Violet Light, and its music and lyrics showcased a significant degree of creative and personal growth for this veteran of the North American folk scene.
Jenny Lewis closed out XPNFest on the River stage with sharp wit and hard-earned wisdom
The indie singer-songwriter icon provided a perfect finale to the weekend in Wiggins Park. To paraphrase Lena Dunham, Jenny Lewis was the voice of her generation, or at least a voice of a generation, which is still a pretty big deal. When Raina Douris came onstage to announce her set — the last on the River stage and of this year’s XPNFest — it was with clear reverence: “Her voice has accompanied me through some lonely and vulnerable moments, as well as some really happy ones.”
Adrian Quesada’s ‘Boleros Psicodélicos’ is a love letter to psychedelic bolero music
Maybe you’re familiar with this moment: You’re driving around in the car, looking for something to listen to on the radio, hitting the scan button more times than you can count when it hits you — a sound you’ve never heard before, pulling you in immediately, and you think to yourself, “What is that?” followed by “I love this.”
Buffalo Nichols delivers a pensive, profound set on the XPNFest Marina Stage
The Milwaukee guitarist and songwriter mixed atmospheric soundscapes with throught-provoking commentary. The first thing to know about Buffalo Nichols‘ XPoNential Music Festival set: it sounded gorgeous. The Milwaukee guitarist and singer-songwriter exhibits a mastery of a wide range of tones and styles – dreamy atmospheric soundscapes on “Lost &...
Kathleen Edwards rides again at XPNFest
It was the Canadian singer-songwriter’s fourth appearance at XPN’s festival. It’s as hard for us to believe as it is for the singer herself, but we’re coming up on 20 years since Kathleen Edwards’ introduction to the WXPN universe with her stellar debut Failer. At...
