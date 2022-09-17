The Indiana roots rockers showcased their latest album Good For You in their return to the Marina Stage. When the midwestern indie-roots outfit Houndmouth made their Wiggins Park debut in 2014, it quickly became a piece of XPoNential lore. The band was on an afternoon slot on a beautiful day, and the huddled in to the lip of the Marina Stage, bopping around and singing along to the infectious single “On the Road” from their 2013 debut From The Hills Below The City, which was in heavy rotation on XPN at the time, and getting an unforgettable first taste of their breakout single “Sedona,” which was still six months away from its official release, on Little Neon Limelight.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO