Houndmouth makes a rousing return to XPNFest

The Indiana roots rockers showcased their latest album Good For You in their return to the Marina Stage. When the midwestern indie-roots outfit Houndmouth made their Wiggins Park debut in 2014, it quickly became a piece of XPoNential lore. The band was on an afternoon slot on a beautiful day, and the huddled in to the lip of the Marina Stage, bopping around and singing along to the infectious single “On the Road” from their 2013 debut From The Hills Below The City, which was in heavy rotation on XPN at the time, and getting an unforgettable first taste of their breakout single “Sedona,” which was still six months away from its official release, on Little Neon Limelight.
Watch Maya de Vitry play live on the WXPN Folk Show, listen to her interview with Ian Zolitor

The Lancaster-rooted singer-songwriter and her four-piece band stopped by the Folk Show last time they were in Philly; they return to World Cafe Live on September 22nd. This spring, singer-songwriter Maya de Vitry released her third studio album, Violet Light, and its music and lyrics showcased a significant degree of creative and personal growth for this veteran of the North American folk scene.
Jenny Lewis closed out XPNFest on the River stage with sharp wit and hard-earned wisdom

The indie singer-songwriter icon provided a perfect finale to the weekend in Wiggins Park. To paraphrase Lena Dunham, Jenny Lewis was the voice of her generation, or at least a voice of a generation, which is still a pretty big deal. When Raina Douris came onstage to announce her set — the last on the River stage and of this year’s XPNFest — it was with clear reverence: “Her voice has accompanied me through some lonely and vulnerable moments, as well as some really happy ones.”
Buffalo Nichols delivers a pensive, profound set on the XPNFest Marina Stage

The Milwaukee guitarist and songwriter mixed atmospheric soundscapes with throught-provoking commentary. The first thing to know about Buffalo Nichols‘ XPoNential Music Festival set: it sounded gorgeous. The Milwaukee guitarist and singer-songwriter exhibits a mastery of a wide range of tones and styles – dreamy atmospheric soundscapes on “Lost &...
Kathleen Edwards rides again at XPNFest

It was the Canadian singer-songwriter’s fourth appearance at XPN’s festival. It’s as hard for us to believe as it is for the singer herself, but we’re coming up on 20 years since Kathleen Edwards’ introduction to the WXPN universe with her stellar debut Failer. At...
