Two suspects apprehended after highway chase, crash

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on Friday, deputies arrested two burglary suspects after a vehicle chase into Fairfield County, in which at one point the fleeing vehicle allegedly crashed into a sheriff’s cruiser.

According to a report on the sheriff’s Facebook page, officers received a report of a burglary at a residence on state Route 595 in which items were stolen including a firearm and checks.

A short time later, the sheriff’s office got a call from a local bank, reporting that an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the man and the vehicle he was driving.

Based on this information, the report says, deputies were able to locate the vehicle on U.S. 33, near the rest area.

The deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle headed west into Fairfield County, while the occupants allegedly were throwing various items out the window of the vehicle.

At one point the vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the roadway, according to the sheriff’s report. Towards the end of the pursuit, the driver turned the vehicle and attempted to hit one of the sheriff’s cruisers head-on. The deputy avoided a head-on collision, but was still struck and the vehicle was pinned between the cruiser and a guardrail.

The two occupants tried to flee, but only the driver was able to get out of the vehicle. He was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

The driver and passenger both received medical treatment, and formal charges had not been filed at the time of the sheriff’s Facebook posting. The post said that once the two individuals are medically cleared, charges will be filed and their names will be released.

Deputies allegedly recovered a significant amount of suspected fentanyl and other narcotics from the vehicle, as stolen property and are working to identify where the property might have been taken from.

Deputies with the assistance of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources scoured the median of U.S. 33 in the Rockbridge area and were able to recover some of the items that were thrown from the vehicle, including a loaded handgun.