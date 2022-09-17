Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were AttendeesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
Tri-City Herald
The best brunch in Washington is served at this cafe and bakery, Yelp says. Here’s why
The best brunch spot in Washington serves Hawaiian dishes and pastries, according to a new list by Yelp. Yelp released the “top reviewed brunch spot in every state” on Sept. 19, and Patrick’s Cafe & Bakery in Seattle was a top contender in the state. To find...
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
Final 4 Fiesta: Vote to decide the championship round of the Tri-Cities taco bracket
These four taco eateries are the last standing out of a field of 32. Vote now on who you want to see in the championship round; voting ends on Monday at 9 a.m.
Tri-City Herald
How busy is Sea-Tac? Busy enough to plan a new airport. Where do you think it should be?
Washington state is planning its next airport. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is almost at capacity, the state Department of Transportation’s website says. The airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council found. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission will recommend its top two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Lottery winner thought they won $1,000 in Idaho, but they were missing a few zeroes
When an Idaho lottery winner came to cash their ticket, they were puzzled by the staff’s excitement. “They didn’t understand why we were so excited to give away the $1,000 prize,” Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Sept. 21 Facebook post. The winner, who chose to...
Tri-City Herald
Woman discovers VA lottery win while picking up husband from doctor. ‘I started shaking’
A woman turned her scratch-off into a six-figure win while picking up her husband from a doctor’s appointment, Virginia lottery officials say. Brenda Cross of South Hill said she had a lucky feeling while in the car - she had partially scratched off one of the tickets she bought from a Shell gas station nearby and saw winning numbers.
Tri-City Herald
Washington is one of the best states in US for teachers, WalletHub says. Here’s why
Washington is high on the list of places to work if you’re a teacher, according to a new report released Monday, Sept. 19. In fact, it’s the fifth best state in the country for teachers, in part because of high annual salaries, according to WalletHub. The personal finance...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 20, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
75-year-old former Marine from Texas found dead after vanishing from hike in Nevada
A former Marine from Texas vanished on a hike and had been missing for weeks, Nevada officials told news outlets. Now his body’s been found. Rock Stanley, 75, had been missing since Aug. 23, the Red Rock Search and Rescue team said. He had planned to hike Mount Charleston...
‘Safe by the grace of God.’ NW eye surgical team escapes fiery Tri-Cities plane crash
It was the first plane crash and fire there in 30 years.
Tri-City Herald
This Texas lottery prize was so big the winner couldn’t sleep for days
A Texas lottery prize was so big the winner wasn’t able to get a good night’s sleep for days. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, originally thought they had won $20,000, according to a Sept. 21 news release from the Texas Lottery. But as the Harlingen resident...
Tri-City Herald
Can I make a left turn at a red light onto a one-way street? Here’s what WA law says
Many downtown areas in urban areas in Seattle and Tacoma are full of one-way streets, causing confusion about what rules apply, or the differences from two-way streets. But what about turning left onto a one-way street during a red light?. Although a steady red light while turning left usually means...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-Cities driver accused of DUI crash on I-82. Another collision sends tons of onions flying
The head-on crash closed the state highway for hours.
Benton auditor rules if a GOP candidate voted illegally in the last election
He was accused of giving false information on where he was living.
Comments / 0